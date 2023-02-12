Sheldon Livesay

Of One Accord Ministries Director Sheldon Livesay speaks to the Rogersville/ Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce.

 Tessa Worley/Kingsport Times News

In 1988, Rogersville native Sheldon Livesay was working at a family-owned business, the Rogersville Milling Company, when he felt the call to be of use to those in need. He was well aware of the region’s history of chronic poverty and decided to do something about it.

Through the prayer and support of his church, and working out of his home, Livesay and his family began to distribute emergency food to persons in need.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.