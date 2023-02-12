In 1988, Rogersville native Sheldon Livesay was working at a family-owned business, the Rogersville Milling Company, when he felt the call to be of use to those in need. He was well aware of the region’s history of chronic poverty and decided to do something about it.
Through the prayer and support of his church, and working out of his home, Livesay and his family began to distribute emergency food to persons in need.
That was just a beginning. Since, Livesay and his ministry have an incredible record of accomplishment, overcoming every obstacle and continuing to thrive, thus restoring hope, health and opportunity to the Northeast Tennessee region.
What the ministry did last year alone is mind-boggling in providing nearly $5 million in services to more than 100,000 people.
Of One Accord Ministries released its end-of-the-year report at a meeting of the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce. It served 28,076 people through its three food pantries and distributed food boxes to 6,320 people. It served 11,707 people through Thanksgiving and Christmas food distributions. It provided 6,655 meals through its senior meal program and served 2,408 lunches through its summer feeding program.
Its Medical Mission in Church Hill, which was started 23 years ago, conducted 450 patient visits, gave out 4,094 prescriptions and performed 902 procedures. The ministry held three medical, dental and vision clinics serving 398 people. It distributed 1,082 winter coats, 11,708 goods such as diapers and Bibles, and 624 school kits to local schools for students in need.
In Sneedville, through a dental hygiene program, 1,200 dental kits were provided to Hancock County Schools. The kits were distributed throughout local elementary and middle schools twice during the year.
The Christmas for Children program hosted 37 parties, distributed 1,280 Christmas backpacks and served 1,358 children, with 2,353 parents or others also receiving help.
Several new programs in 2022 also assisted individuals in need. The Mission is a program in Sneedville that conducts a pregnancy support center, school mentoring programs, life skills training in the justice center, and a very successful drug recovery program. The Mission had 9,202 encounters in 2022. Another new program, the Heavens Bell Diaper Pantry in Church Hill, saw 2,976 people and distributed 80,805 diapers.
The two community meeting rooms in Rogersville were used 610 times, providing public groups and clubs with meeting space. In 2022, Of One Accord’s Mission Teams, which handle distributions, home repair and other work across Hawkins and Hancock counties, served 191 people in Rogersville and 2,595 in Sneedville.
Of One Accord will celebrate its 35th anniversary this year, and Livesay is thankful for all the help the organization receives. This year it will hold special events to say thank you for that support.
Volunteers are always needed for these many programs, and the ministry promises to find a perfect match for those willing to serve.
It is cash donations that allow Of One Accord to make neighborhoods more connected, homes more livable and community members healthier by providing services and support to those who need them. You can donate online at https://www.ofoneaccordministry.org/donate or at 306 E. Main St., P.O. Box 207, Rogersville, TN 37857; or call (423) 921-8044.