The Kaiser Family Foundation says residents of nursing homes are highly vulnerable to COVID because older people are at higher risk of dying from it. Especially vulnerable are those who suffer chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease and respiratory illness, “groups heavily represented among nursing home residents.”
The foundation says that’s “a key reason why almost a quarter of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 have occurred among residents and staff at long-term care facilities representing more than 200,000 pandemic victims,” and that “a number of conditions at nursing homes can exacerbate the spread of disease.”
Those conditions include employees who work in multiple facilities, residents sharing rooms, transfers of residents from hospitals and other settings, and shortages of personal protective equipment.
Any potential exposure of nursing home residents to a highly contagious and, for them, potentially deadly disease increases the odds they will die from it. That’s why such facilities were closed as much as they could be during the pandemic to protect their highly vulnerable residents.
Wikipedia says the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan source of facts and analysis, polling and journalism, has been heralded for having the “most up-to-date and accurate information on health policy” and as a “must-read on health care.”
Local, state and federal lawmakers were inundated with complaints from relatives who could not access their loved ones in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities at the height of the pandemic. State Sen. Rusty Crowe of Johnson City and state Rep. Rebecca Alexander of Jonesborough have decided to try to do something about it in Tennessee.
They have sponsored legislation, now approved in the state Senate, that would require family members be allowed to visit relatives in any such facility regardless whether a disaster or some other emergency, even a public health emergency, has been declared. Their intent is noteworthy, their legislative initiative foolish.
Fact is, we don’t know what might be coming. What if a new disease arrives, one even more highly contagious and deadly than COVID?
Are we going to kill all the residents of all the nursing homes in Tennessee because they cannot close the doors and keep them closed? We now know that instead of shutting down the economy with its disastrous results, we should have acted to further protect the highly vulnerable from COVID.
This legislation requires that those accessing such facilities under its mandates must follow safety protocols, but we can’t know now what protocols will be effective in a future pandemic. If this legislation passes the state House, the governor should veto it. Don’t tie the hands of those charged with protecting us in an emergency before we know what that emergency is.