There’s a fairly even split in population among the three cities of Sullivan County (81,765) and non-city residents (75,942). But when it comes to who pays to operate county government, it’s no contest.
The cities of Kingsport, Bristol and Bluff City generate four times the revenue of the rest of the county. And despite rising prices in the inflationary walkup to what many economists now believe is a recession, countywide sales tax collections have increased by double digits for the second straight fiscal year at 11.76%.
It’s the same story across the nation, with 45 states reporting sales tax revenue growth, 15 of them more than 15%, according to The Fiscal Times.
We can’t predict the fiscal future, but for the past two years Sullivan County has seen strong growth. For the 12-month budget cycle that ended June 30, sales tax revenue grew by $7,618,645 — even more than the previous fiscal year, which produced $7.01 million in new growth.
By far, Kingsport drives fiscal growth in the county with annual sales tax revenues of $41,096,956. Bristol produced $17,987,226 in sales tax over the previous fiscal year, and non-city portions of the county generated $11,621,582. Johnson City-annexed areas in Sullivan County turned in $953,914, and Bluff City had sales taxes of $729,180.
Revenues for the 12-month period totaled $72,388,857, compared to $64,770,212 for the 2020-2021 12-month budget cycle. Annual growth by collection point: Kingsport, $4,329,352; Bristol, $1,849,034; non-city portions of the county, $1,436,394; Johnson City, $40,414; and Bluff City, $44,280.
Sales tax revenues are generated when money is spent on goods and services at businesses throughout the county and its cities. Locally, cities and counties fund most of their services through a combination of property and sales taxes. When a consumer pays sales tax locally, that money is sent to the state, which takes a small cut and redistributes it to the county and its cities based on the collection site.
Local option sales tax revenues are split 50/50, with half going to school systems in the county and the other half going to the local government where the collecting business is located. Every dollar of local option sales taxes collected in Kingsport, for example, generates 50 cents for the county’s three school systems (the money is split based on average daily attendance) and 50 cents for city coffers.
Does that mean local governments will continue to see new revenue growth? The experts say no and caution localities to prepare for a downturn.
“The strong growth in state tax revenues is unlikely to continue, and evidence is growing that the strong revenue growth experienced this fiscal year is likely tempering or even reversing,” The Times reports. “Sales tax revenues are expected to weaken as inflation affects consumer behavior and shoppers revert to pre-pandemic spending patterns. Over time, especially if wages and income do not keep up with inflation, we expect consumers to continue to adjust their spending patterns, which will negatively affect state sales tax revenues.”
Local governments would be wise to bank this unbudgeted revenue in their rainy day funds in case recent small positives — lower gas prices and a small reversal of food prices — aren’t enough to stave off a deep recession.
