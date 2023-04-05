“You know, we could both stand to lose some weight,” Norman Sobel told me during lunch several decades ago. The next week, we found ourselves in an exercise class with about a dozen other folks, all women.

I felt conspicuously out of place, as Norm had planned it, and vowed I’d be otherwise occupied thenceforth. But as those who knew him would attest, there was no denying Norman, either in showing up the next week or in what followed. Before the class started, he pulled me aside and we both donned tutus. The ladies got quite a kick out of it.

