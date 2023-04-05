“You know, we could both stand to lose some weight,” Norman Sobel told me during lunch several decades ago. The next week, we found ourselves in an exercise class with about a dozen other folks, all women.
I felt conspicuously out of place, as Norm had planned it, and vowed I’d be otherwise occupied thenceforth. But as those who knew him would attest, there was no denying Norman, either in showing up the next week or in what followed. Before the class started, he pulled me aside and we both donned tutus. The ladies got quite a kick out of it.
There are countless such stories known to Norman’s many friends. As his recent obituary recounted, he was “a jokestar at heart,” and while he walked the Earth, he also was a supporter, a giver, a mentor, a mover and shaker, and a good friend. Whenever or wherever you would encounter Norman Sobel, you just knew he was thinking about what he could do for you that day.
He was born in Kingsport in 1933 to Rosa Rachel Hoppenstein and Richard Morris Sobel and spent a lifetime giving back to his hometown, taking over the family-owned store in downtown Kingsport. He was also known as Mr. Downtown Kingsport for his long and deep support, turning down a relocation to Fort Henry Mall when it was built.
He served in the Army during peace times and was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. While there, he met his future wife, Hanne Lundgren Brandt, who was visiting the area with her family from Denmark. They corresponded for several years before he finally asked for her hand in marriage. They would raise two daughters, Tina and Anita, in Kingsport.
As the family wrote in his obituary, “throughout his life, Norman was a contrast in following convention and being a forward thinker and innovator. He loved being a Boy Scout and later serving in the Army. He served on the board at 1st Tennessee Bank, was a member of the Kingsport Jaycees and Kiwanis Club and loved supporting the Netherland Inn Association.
“His steadfast belief that a downtown was the heart and soul of a community led the way to him helping found the Downtown Kingsport Association in 1972. He worked passionately for years to promote his beloved downtown and to support all who worked and shopped there. On his 65th birthday, the DKA threw a surprise birthday party for him and awarded him its first ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award.
“Norman never met a stranger and truly loved connecting with others. He will always be remembered for his love of Panda bears and his desire to one day have them living at the top of Bays Mountain. His love, as well, of Santa Claus possibly paved the way to his becoming probably the only Jewish man from Kingsport to ever be named the ‘Grand Marshal’ of the Christmas Parade. He was also one of the most ardent fans of the Dobyns-Bennett Indians football team. He was deeply proud of the fact that he had attended games for nine decades.”
He indeed was a Kingsport original who left his mark on the city and the lives he touched. As former City Manager Jeff Fleming said of him, “Generations of Kingsport sons worked for him and learned about dressing for professional success. He was an enthusiastic advocate for Kingsport, specifically downtown.”
The Sobels retired and closed the store in January 2000. They remained in Kingsport until the past few years when they relocated to the Nashville area to be near their daughters.
The family hopes to hold a celebration of life later this summer in Kingsport. Norman Sobel’s many friends will find honor in attending.