It is a frightful commentary on the state of the nation that we look forward to persons with guns on their hips stationed in every one of our schools, elementary to high school, to help protect our children from unimaginable horror.

But it is as it is and therefore comforting to know that this fall there will be a school resource officer — an armed and highly trained sworn law enforcement officer with arrest powers and authority to use lethal force — in every school in Kingsport.

