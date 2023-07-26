It is a frightful commentary on the state of the nation that we look forward to persons with guns on their hips stationed in every one of our schools, elementary to high school, to help protect our children from unimaginable horror.
But it is as it is and therefore comforting to know that this fall there will be a school resource officer — an armed and highly trained sworn law enforcement officer with arrest powers and authority to use lethal force — in every school in Kingsport.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen paved the way for school resource officers in every school in approving a resolution to apply and receive a state grant for funding.
“Every school will have an SRO?” Mayor Pat Shull asked.
“Throughout the fall, we will be able to achieve that,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt replied.
The funding for the SROs comes after the Tennessee General Assembly approved school safety legislation in early May, coming after the school shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee immediately signed the funding bill, and the state is now taking applications.
The state is putting in $140 million to fund one SRO at every public school. The funding allocates up to $75,000 per SRO. The funding must be used for salary, training, benefits and equipment. The state also mandates that SROs are required to receive 40 hours of specialized training within the first year of being on the job, and will be required to receive 16 hours of training per year after that.
Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said that last year the city school system had six full-time SROs and three part-time. Dobyns-Bennett High School was staffed with two SROs, while Sevier and Robinson middle schools, Cora Cox Academy and DB Excel all had one SRO each. The part-time officers covered the elementary schools intermittently.
Patton said efforts are now underway to staff these positions. “We are in the process of filling newly allocated full-time SRO positions, with plans to eventually staff all eight elementary schools and Palmer Early Learning Center with a full-time school resource officer,” he said.
Thank you, BMA. Thank you, state legislators and Governor Lee. It will cost more than a million dollars for Kingsport to staff every school with an SRO, but nothing comes before our children, and how much we have to pay to protect them is irrelevant.