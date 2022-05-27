• May 24: 18-year-old opens fire at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, killing 19 children and two teachers and injuring others.
• May 14: 18-year-old shoots 10 people dead at a Buffalo, New York, grocery.
• May 2018: 17-year-old opens fire at a Houston high school, killing 10, most of them students.
• February 2018: 20-year-old kills 14 students and three staff members at school in Parkland, Florida.
• October 2015: 26-year-old kills eight students and a professor at Roseburg, Oregon, college.
• December 2012: 19-year-old man kills his mother at their home in Newtown, Connecticut, then 20 first-graders and six teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary.
• April 2007: 23-year-old kills 32 people on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, with more than two dozen wounded.
• March 2005: 16-year-old student kills his grandfather and the man’s companion at their Minnesota home, then goes to nearby Red Lake High School where he kills five students, a teacher and a security guard.
• April 1999: Two students, ages 17 and 18, kill 12 of their peers and one teacher at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado.
What’s most in common in this list is the age of the shooters: 18, 18, 17, 18, 20, 26, 19, 23, 16, 17, 18. Only two of 11 shooters were over age 21. President Joe Biden said of Tuesday’s slaughter of children in Texas that “The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong.”
The shooter didn’t buy assault weapons. Assault weapons, which continue to fire after the trigger is depressed, have been banned for private ownership in the U.S. since 1986. But the president’s point is well-taken. We need a federal law prohibiting the sale or possession of firearms by those under age 21 except when engaged in hunting with a person over age 21. The law should be that specific and that stringent with no exceptions. Period.
We’re not talking about taking away gun ownership for responsible adults. We’re talking about keeping guns out of the hands of young people without the emotional stability to be responsible gun owners.
Is that as far as lawmakers should go? Polls show that most Americans would argue that more steps should be taken to keep assault-style firearms off the streets. But state and federal lawmakers continue to value virtually unfettered gun ownership over lives, including our children.
So, for now if that one suggestion prohibiting the sale or possession of firearms by those under age 21 except when engaged in hunting with a person over age 21 were made a federal law, maybe lives are saved. Maybe we don’t read about and hear parents distraught over losing a child to a monster with a gun. Maybe parents don’t worry about sending their children to school.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday that the only way to prevent school shootings is to “put armed officers on school campuses.”
Sen. Cruz is wrong. He’s passing the buck and refusing to address the issue. The only way to prevent school shootings — and many mass shootings — is to get guns out of the hands of would-be shooters.
Look again at the ages of the murderers in the incidents listed above: 18, 18, 17, 18, 20, 26, 19, 23, 16, 17, 18. Only two of 11 shooters were over age 21. There’s an ugly, deadly theme there. Can’t lawmakers address that one issue to save lives?
In our hearts we hope they can. In our minds we know that too few have the guts.