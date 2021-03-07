It’s easy to imagine what readers were thinking when they saw our front-page story about a German shepherd mix dog brutally tortured in a church parking lot. The depravity of the act is all but beyond belief. We are all disgusted by it.
Security cameras saw it all. Two individuals in a white sedan tied the dog to the back of the car and drove around the parking lot of Gospel Mission Church on Lone Star Road in Kingsport. The dog, which has been named Church, was horribly injured.
Church survived and is slowly recovering at Andes-Straley Veterinary Hospital. The dog will likely be undergoing treatment for months.
“He’s doing great,” Dr. Gary Andes said. “He spends a lot of time outside of his run with us. He’s a pampered pet, to say the least. It’s incredible because he had wounds that were all the way to the bone and tremendous loss of muscle and tissue.”
Church’s injuries included all four legs, his chest, neck and abdomen, Andes said, noting it is among the most extreme injuries he and the rest of the staff have treated. “It’s awful,” Andes said. “You can’t imagine how bad these wounds were and as deep as they were. I anticipate he will stay with us until the case is resolved. His injuries require him staying here another four to eight weeks at the minimum. After that, I assume we will be keeping him just due to the situation.”
Given the injuries, the care is expensive, and if you wish to help you may mail a donation to Andes-Straley Veterinary Hospital, 3407 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN 37664. Andes said the community has been generous with donations, but the need will continue. Church’s recovery will be updated regularly at the Andes-Straley Veterinary Hospital Facebook page.
As to those responsible for this degenerate act, another reward is growing. There are good photos from the security camera of the car and at least one of the individuals posted at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office’s official Twitter page at https://twitter.com/SCSO_1780/ and anyone who knows the individuals and vehicle should be able to identify them.
If that’s you, please do so. You’ll be rewarded beyond the money by helping lock up two dangerous persons who, if capable of this, are capable of anything.
The local reward fund was nearing $4,000 at this writing. Separately, PETA announced it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrests and convictions in the case.
Contributions (marked to indicate the money is meant for the reward fund in Church’s case) may be mailed to PETWORKS, P.O. Box 7545, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is also asking for your help. The department has followed up on multiple leads but has yet to get the right tip with the solid evidence needed to make arrests and secure convictions, according to Chief Deputy Lee Carswell.
“The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are following up on leads as they are developed,” Carswell said. “We continue to ask anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330. Individuals who wish to do so can remain anonymous.”