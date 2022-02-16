The new Tennessee license plates have become commonplace around the state. We liked them from the first time we laid eyes on them. While we appreciate the new design, the state has reportedly stopped producing the plates. It seems that someone in state government didn’t sufficiently vet the new design, its components and its production.
Officials say about 400,000 plates have already been issued for registrations that came due this year, and ultimately 5.5 million new plates are to be distributed before the end of the year. The plates are dark blue with white lettering and distinctive among the designs across the nation.
But there’s a problem.
License plate reading technology has difficulty deciphering the plates, an issue that emerged after distribution began.
“If the technology can’t be fixed, then every Tennessee tag going into the FBI database is compromised and that will compromise local law enforcement as well, to the level of a local patrol car that’s behind a car and it can’t read the tag, or maybe there’s a missing child or a wanted felon in that car,” said a Memphis police officer.
Bad enough, but a larger issue looms. It deals with reflectivity in darkness where cameras can’t differentiate the letters and numbers in the new color scheme. There are thousands of these cameras throughout the state, including in Kingsport, which automatically capture red light violations. With some systems the cameras see a blur or nothing at all. For the collective municipalities, that’s significant lost revenue.
An electrical engineer said he believes the problem is not the color, but the paint.
“I think the dyes they use to create the plates don’t provide good contrast under infrared light, and so they both reflect pretty much the same way and blend into each other,” he opined.
In a statement, the Tennessee Department of Revenue said, “We are aware of this issue, and we are engaging in conversations with our partners at the Tennessee Department of Safety to more fully understand it. It would be premature to discuss any further actions we may take until we fully vet the concerns raised.”
It would seem that either the technology used by readers will have to change or, more likely, the state will have to correct the problem on the production side and reissue plates to residents who have received them. Other plates already produced and awaiting distribution are useless.
If the same design is retained, adjustments — probably major and costly ones — must be made in the production process. But here’s an idea: At least four other states have a design that incorporates a dark background and white or light-color letters and numbers. Why not save a lot of time and reach out to them for guidance?
The Department of Revenue is in this pickle all because the new plates were issued without sufficient testing. It’s an expensive mistake. Who’s at fault? We’ll probably never know, but it’s a safe bet there’s plenty of blame to go around. Let’s hope there were lessons learned.