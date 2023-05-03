There’s no stopping the march of technology, nor should we attempt to when it comes to public safety. In April 2007, the Kingsport Police Department began operation of red light cameras at six of the city’s busiest intersections: Stone Drive and Eastman Road, Stone and Clinchfield, Stone and Union, Lynn Garden and Carters Valley, Fort Henry and Lebanon, and John B. Dennis and Wilcox. Those intersections were chosen because of their high number of accidents with injuries.
But the reaction was swift and spiteful. Some saw the cameras as an invasion of privacy despite that they were placed on public roads. They were upset that they could be automatically ticketed for running a red light. They complained that the cameras would increase rear-end accidents as drivers braked hard so as not to run a red light.
But two years later, then Chief of Police David Quillin briefed the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on the result. In the previous 10 years, the city had experienced 36,000 accidents with 9,000 injuries.
“A few years ago it was unbelievable the amount of fatalities we were having,” Quillin said. After the cameras went in, “we’ve seen a decline.”
In the first year there were 317 fewer crashes with injuries. There were three or fewer T-bone crashes at seven of the intersections outfitted with red light cameras, a significant reduction. There were no T-bone crashes in 2008 at the intersection of Stone Drive at Eastman Road, which saw three such wrecks in 2007. Two T-bone crashes on Lynn Garden Drive at Carters Valley Road in 2008 cut the 2007 total in half.
Over recent weeks, new cameras have been added to monitor streets throughout the city, but they aren’t checking for red light or speed violations.
Kingsport is the first community in Northeast Tennessee to install a real-time traffic monitoring system that feeds vehicle image data including license plates from multiple cameras to a computer system. If it finds a match to a stolen plate, or a stolen car, or a vehicle containing kidnapped children, or a vehicle used in a robbery or other crime, an instant alert is generated — information police can use to find that car.
“These cameras are where officers can’t always be,” said Tom Patton, the KPD’s public information officer. “It’s kind of a force multiplier of law. Law enforcement agencies are understaffed. ... This puts basically an extra set of eyes and ears all throughout the city to watch for stolen vehicles and wanted subjects and things like that.”
The cameras are already installed and fully operational. They work to identify vehicles of interest to police in real time, including those associated with wanted fugitives, stolen cars or even missing people.
The cameras aren’t connected to anything. They are solar- powered and run on their own cellular network.
They capture visual evidence, including a vehicle’s make and model, color, license plate and unique features like dents or stickers.
“So, if there’s somebody we’re looking for, even if we don’t have their tag number, it can oftentimes alert on that,” said Patton.
Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said the cameras are “another tool in our crime-fighting toolbox to assist us with deterring and solving crimes and apprehending criminals.”
“They don’t record in any private areas or somebody’s private property. It’s all public roadways,” said Patton.
It’s another step in using technology to enhance public safety as we close in on 2030, the latest estimate when V2V will be fully deployed nationwide.
That stands for “vehicle to vehicle communication,” which enables all vehicles to exchange real-time information about their speed, location and heading. It will create a 360-degree circle of awareness of all vehicles within proximity, and allow police to stop fleeing vehicles without a chase, locate stolen cars, and most important, make most motor vehicle accidents a thing of the past.