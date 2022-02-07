A mile of new two-lane road costs about $3 million on the high side, but Kingsport is asking the state for $29 million to build but three miles of it. But there’s more to it than simply laying down base and asphalt.
It’s doubtful the city ever spent that much on a road, but this is a complicated project involving utility relocations. When completed, the project will be of tremendous benefit to our premier manufacturer and, down the road, the city as well.
Nine years ago, Eastman Chemical Co. announced Project Inspire, a $1.3 billion investment in its Kingsport operations adding jobs and creating a huge new office building among other projects. It was a renewal of its commitment to Kingsport, and it’s now time for Eastman and the city to move to another aspect, opening access to 900 acres and 700 buildings within the plant that are in effect landlocked.
There will be some inconvenience, particularly to west side residents. If it proceeds on schedule, the work will close Jared Drive later this year to allow building Meadow Park Lane, a new two-lane road with 12-foot lanes and 18-inch shoulders and curbs running 2.38 miles from a section of Riverport Road near the railroad overpass to the MeadowView/I-26 area behind the Aquatic Center and Eastman Credit Union’s MeadowView branch.
Eastman Chemical will donate 21 acres to the road project, almost all the land needed for it. Kingsport is asking the state for a $29 million grant. When it’s finished, the road will benefit Eastman, the city and its taxpayers by also opening land for new business and industry. Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said the industrial development along the road could add $140,000 to city property tax revenue a year and up to $600,000 for the business parks. Projects along the new road also could add $2.25 million in future utilities revenue, he said.
“Financially, this is a great deal for the city,” McReynolds said. “This is a fabulous win-win for the city and Eastman.”
Residents will have improved access to the Aquatic Center, YMCA and MeadowView, while the roadway moves motorists further away from plant operations, thereby increasing public safety.
It will also improve access to the new regional fire training facility, allow for the expansion of Eastman’s onsite rail infrastructure to better position the manufacturing site for future growth opportunities and investment, and provide Eastman access to additional commercial property. The work will take three to four years.
Kingsport became a city in March 1917, and three years later Tennessee Eastman was founded. Since then, Eastman and Kingsport have partnered to improve each other’s lot, and this is but the latest example of that strong relationship.
“We are proud to have Eastman headquartered in Kingsport,” said McReynolds.
The city and the region look forward to completion of this latest joint project and Eastman’s continued growth and success.