There has always been competition between each of the Tri-Cities. Another gauntlet thrown down by Bristol and Johnson City may be about to be picked up by Kingsport.
The Skybar at the Watauga Brewing Company invites patrons to “visit the best view for a drink in all of downtown Johnson City,” billing itself as Johnson City’s “first and only rooftop bar.”
Bristol’s first rooftop bar is the Lumac, which “inspires heartfelt conversations, lingering under the stars, and lounging over hand-poured libations all while soaking in 360-degree views of the scenic Appalachian Mountains and the sparkling city center.”
Kingsport does not have a rooftop bar, but that may be about to change. City native Mark Hunt owns the Body Shop on Wilcox Drive and in early 2020 purchased the State Theater in downtown Kingsport. Hunt has plans to turn the State into an event space possibly with a bar on the roof of what could become a premier entertainment venue.
The State originally opened March 6, 1936, with 700 seats and screen and stage capabilities showing Bing Crosby in the movie “Anything Goes.” It was decorated with a Mediterranean garden wall, murals and a lighted star constellation in the ceiling. It was later renovated in a more modern style with a permanent screen.
In 1985, it morphed into a theater featuring religious-themed movies and then the All American Family Cinema in 1988. It later became a dinner theater, nightclub, gymnasium and then a cheerleading school before closing once again.
Restaurant entrepreneur Doug Beatty purchased the theater in 2005 and attempted to return the building to its original condition, but the recession took its toll, and Citizens Bank of East Tennessee foreclosed on the property.
LampLight Theatre of Fall Branch and a group of downtown business owners made offers on the building, though the deals were never finalized. It was purchased in 2014, but no renovations took place.
Hunt finally came to the rescue of a building with a bad roof. He admits that fulfilling his vision for the theater is going to be expensive, but owning the State has “always been a dream and passion I’ve had since my late teens, early 20s. I’ve had a passion for music since I was 14 or 15 years old,” Hunt said. “I’ve traveled it, chased it and visited all of the different venues I knew of, and I’m trying to take what I can get and put it into this place to see if we can’t make something happen.”
He expects the venue to draw much-needed attention to downtown Kingsport, just as it did in decades past, but says he is “open for anything” — including proms and other community events.
Hunt has big dreams for the State as have others over decades. We wish him all the luck in the world. Hopefully, he will return the building to its former glory. In the process he’s saving a historically significant structure that Kingsport should always protect, and doing a great service to the city and its residents, who should support him in every way.