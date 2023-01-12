Another year, another round of new laws

The new year brings tax relief to some Tennessee farmers and a raise for Virginia minimum-wage workers. New state laws go into effect either Jan. 1, or July 1, and some may affect you.

“Dallas’s Law” is now on the books in Tennessee, named for Dallas Barrett, who died of asphyxiation after a fight with security guards in Nashville. Six guards were indicted on reckless homicide and aggravated assault charges. The law revises required training necessary for someone working as a security guard or officer, adding de-escalation and safe restraint techniques, and emergency first aid/CPR training.

