July 1 welcomes new laws passed earlier in the year by the Tennessee General Assembly, and that includes one of the most significant in the state’s history. Any Tennessean over age 21 may carry a handgun, openly or concealed, anywhere he or she is legally present, without a permit or any training required.
Although the General Assembly saw the bill as a constitutional right, there are limitations. You must have no felony convictions, orders of protection in effect, pending charges or convictions for domestic violence or stalking, or have been adjudicated as a mental defective. In addition, individuals convicted of two DUI offenses within the past 10 years or one in the past five years are not eligible, as well as federal prohibitions that include those in the country illegally and fugitives from justice.
The new law also increases the penalty for theft of a firearm to a Class E felony, increases the minimum sentence for theft of a firearm from 30 days to 180 days, and increases the sentences for unlawful possession of a firearm by violent felons and felony drug offenders, possession of a handgun by a felon, and unlawfully providing a handgun to a juvenile or allowing a juvenile to possess a handgun.
Another new law is named Evelyn Boswell’s Law for a 15-month-old Sullivan County child who died in December 2019. Her body was not discovered until months later because her mother failed to report her missing. Now, failure to report a missing child to an appropriate authority within 24 hours of the child’s disappearance can be punished by a year in jail and fine of up to $2,500 or both.
Eli’s Law is named after a child who was subjected to traumatizing levels of parental abuse, even though his older brother had been removed from the parents’ custody for both neglect and abuse. The act gives authorities a provision to take further action needed to protect other children living in the same home where children have been removed.
Other new laws:
• Require a person convicted of the facilitation of rape of a child to serve their full sentence, followed by community supervision for life.
• Expand the definition of “severe child abuse” to involve a child’s exposure to certain extremely dangerous or illegal drugs.
• Increase penalties for boating under the influence.
• Enact a tractor lemon law requiring manufacturers to replace or refund the full purchase price of farm machinery.
• Provide members of the National Guard returning from active duty the same right to reemployment afforded to full-time service members.
• Implement a true 365-day annual sport license for hunting and fishing licenses.
• Provide an additional sales tax holiday on the sale of food and food ingredients from July 30 through Aug. 4, 2021.
• Provide that all textbooks in the hands of Tennessee students are accessible to the public to view.
• Make it an offense to communicate a threat to commit an act of mass violence on school property or at a school-related activity.
• Allow victims of stalking and domestic violence to receive a lifetime order of protection.
• Make it easier to prosecute those accused of intentionally killing or causing serious physical harm to a companion animal such as a dog or a cat.
• Provide stiffer fines and jail time for porch pirates, increase penalties for drag racing and rioting, and protect law enforcement informants.
This year our state lawmakers outdid themselves in passing needed legislation that all Tennesseans will benefit from.