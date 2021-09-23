Development of a 152-unit apartment complex at the former Factory Stores of America outlet center near Blountville, but within the Kingsport city limits, had some residents yawning. “Apartments. Again. While we recruit retirees and see population decline,” one social media poster wrote.
Others had a different take. “A fundamental building block for regional success,” posted former City Manager Jeff Fleming. “Essential,” posted Bob Plummer, executive director of corporate relations and economic development at East Tennessee State University.
Why the disparity? First, Kingsport is not losing population.
Those who believe that we are losing population paid no attention to the recent Census 2020 numbers. We’re gaining population by development that meets market demand.
Population in the unincorporated areas of Sullivan County was flat over the past decade, but Kingsport’s grew 15%, leading the region. Don Fenley, a journalist who focuses on housing, economic and demographic trends and writes a weekly column in this newspaper, points out that in some cases, “housing trends data indicate rentals will be more profitable than home sales. That’s a function of the overall economy, personal economics, and consumer preference. And just to add some context, not all relocation effort is focused on or results in retiree relocations.”
“I think we can expect to see an increase in apartments and condo/town home development in cities,” Fenley wrote recently. “The population growth potential is higher density. That’s a function of playing the cards dealt by political reality — not necessarily preference or the best local growth practice. Similarly, high-end homes are being built — and selling — because that’s what the market demands.”
A Florida developer plans to build out the apartment complex on a portion of the outlet center. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved on first reading a request by Larkspur Properties of Miami to rezone 10 acres of the site from B-3 (highway-oriented business) to R-4 (medium-density apartments) to accommodate the complex.
Larkspur bought the outlet center from DPI Group of Fresno, California, last October for $1.1 million. The purchase included the 138,000-square-foot outlet center located off Exit 66 on Interstate 81 as well as the parking lot, roughly a 23-acre site. The property is commonly known as the Carolina Pottery shopping center.
David Bernstein, owner of Larkspur Properties, said the west side of the shopping center — at least the theater portion — would need to be demolished to accommodate the apartments. Demolition and construction would likely not start until the second half of 2022, with the apartments taking nine to 12 months to complete, Bernstein said. “Housing is needed everywhere, so hopefully we can make this happen,” he added. “We’re working hard to get that site turned around.”
Larkspur has not finalized plans for the apartments, but Bernstein said the complex would have all of the basic amenities, likely a clubhouse and possibly a swimming pool and playground. The company is still in the preliminary concept phase of the project, he added.
Earlier this year, the BMA rezoned the entire property from TA/C (tourist accommodation/commerce) to B-3 (highway-oriented business) to allow climate-controlled, indoor storage to go into the building. Bernstein said he’s waiting to see what happens with the apartments before moving forward with the storage initiative.
“If we can get the apartments started next year, then we’ll see (about the storage),” he said.
It’s good to see new housing developments such as this project and another currently underway in the West View Park area of Kingsport, projects that will return new property tax dollars for the city and county, as well as provide much-needed housing.
