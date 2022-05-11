Bypassing the complexity and divisiveness of political structures, a privately funded approach to regional economic development is advancing rapidly, naming one of the most qualified and experienced individuals in the region, former Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips, as CEO.
Northeast Tennessee Hub (NETNHub) was created with financial investments and direction from some of the region’s largest employers, through an executive committee consisting of their chief executives including Mark Costa of Eastman Chemical, Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell, East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland, Bank of Tennessee CEO Will Barrett, and Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine. Caldwell serves as chair.
Among those on its board of directors are Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull and Johnson City’s City Manager Cathy Ball.
With the structure in place, the next step was to find a CEO of exceptional talent, possessing a unique set of qualifications necessary to NETNHub’s success. It required that the individual must be fully familiar with the region’s politics and be acquainted with its political leaders.
That person should know the region’s economic and social history and recent development, and its movers and shakers. They needed to be a driven leader, adept at organization, highly personable, well- respected, and in tune with Nashville.
No one is more suited to the job than Phillips, who served as Kingsport’s mayor for 10 years.
“Dennis was a perfect pick because of his proven ability to navigate the intricacies of building consensus between cities and counties,” said Caldwell. “He is well-respected across the region and in Nashville, where we will garner support to the benefit of every county, city and town.”
Phillips previously served as Tennessee banking commissioner.
Among the city’s advancements during his tenure as mayor: Created the Academic Village in downtown Kingsport; converted a 20-acre former industrial site to a retail center; and helped bring the Kingsport Aquatic Center and the Brickyard Park sports complex to life.
“I’m here to share our vision for making the region a destination for business, tourists and workers to move to our eight-county area,” Phillips said. “We will support existing economic development organizations by elevating our story of a great place to live, work and play.”
NETNHub launched April 13 as a group of local stakeholders aiming to support and grow existing and new economic development across Northeast Tennessee’s eight-county region. According to the group’s announcement, its vision is to “elevate the region’s profile to both national and international companies to locate here, as well as to attract, retain and support talent.”
On its website, NETNHub.com, the organization bills itself as a collaborative effort to foster a mindset of “thinking bigger” about what the region can do when working together.
“We will function as a partner to local organizations, providing additional capabilities and resources where needed. We will promote future growth and prosperity of the region while honoring the region’s unique history and culture, and protecting the attributes and advantages of each community.”
With Phillips at the helm, the possibilities are endless.