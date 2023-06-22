Yet another round of motor vehicle thefts and burglaries has been solved by the Kingsport Police Department in the arrest of five teenagers and two adults. Last fall, eight teenagers were charged with the same offenses.
Solving these crimes is a cost all residents share, and it’s well past time to assign responsibility to two other groups that contribute to them: parents who allow their children to roam the streets at night, and owners who leave their motor vehicles on the street unlocked or with the keys in them. Other localities have taken such steps, and so should Kingsport.
Kyle Lee Moosman, 20, of Mount Carmel, and Dakota Andrew East, 29, of Kingsport, face charges in the latest series of thefts. The names of five others will not be released due to their ages. They included four 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old.
Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said the incidents started almost three weeks ago along Watauga and Catawba streets, Pineola Avenue and in the Ridgefields, Allandale, Cooks Valley and Highlands neighborhoods.
Nine stolen vehicles and 25 auto burglaries were linked to the group. Eight stolen vehicles have been recovered.
Patton also said many of those arrested — again, these included teenagers — were found in possession of firearms with six weapons collected. Two of them were apparently left in unlocked vehicles.
Patton said all of the vehicles the burglars entered had been unlocked, and they did not force entry into any of them.
Had this occurred in the state of Texas, every one of those car owners would also face charges including fines of up to $200 and up to 30 days in jail for leaving the keys in an unlocked vehicle. If you reside in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, and were the parent of one of these teenage car thieves you could be charged with violating that community’s parent accountability ordinance that places an affirmative responsibility on parents to “exercise reasonable control over their children.”
But leaving weapons in unlocked cars is not only irresponsible, but borders on the criminal. And it’s an increasing problem. More guns were stolen from cars in Nashville last year than any other year on record, with over 3,600 firearms reported missing. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, that number accounted for 70% of all guns stolen in 2022. Police also noted that guns stolen from vehicles are “routinely involved in criminal activities, including carjackings and robberies.”
Also on the rise is criminal behavior by children. The number of juveniles arrested in 2021 increased by 40% over the previous year. During that same time, vehicle thefts increased by 64%.
Two vehicle theft rings busted in Kingsport last year stole nearly 50 motor vehicles and committed more than 120 auto burglaries. They would walk from vehicle to vehicle, lifting door handles. If the door was unlocked, they would steal from the vehicle. If the key was in the ignition, they would drive it off. Patton said more than 100 cases were cleared and 33 stolen vehicles and five stolen firearms were recovered.
The Kingsport Police Department has repeatedly asked owners to keep their vehicles locked. Those pleas have fallen on deaf ears.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen should consider ordinances holding parents and motor vehicle owners responsible for their negligence.