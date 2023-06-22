Kingsport Police logo
Yet another round of motor vehicle thefts and burglaries has been solved by the Kingsport Police Department in the arrest of five teenagers and two adults. Last fall, eight teenagers were charged with the same offenses.

Solving these crimes is a cost all residents share, and it’s well past time to assign responsibility to two other groups that contribute to them: parents who allow their children to roam the streets at night, and owners who leave their motor vehicles on the street unlocked or with the keys in them. Other localities have taken such steps, and so should Kingsport.

