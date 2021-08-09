Need a bathroom redo, a deck stained or a new roof? How about a swinging bridge repaired? It’s a tough year to get things done, as homeowners are discovering. The city of Kingsport is experiencing the same frustrations. The city invited bids on repairs to the iconic swinging bridge at Riverfront Park. Only one bid came in, at twice the estimate.
One homeowner complained that he contacted a half-dozen paint companies to get a deck stained. Only one replied but never showed up for the appointment. Another wants a tub/shower converted to a walk-in shower. Two contractors looked at the project. One promised a bid but never delivered. The other sent a quote four times the amount the homeowner estimated for the work.
Another homeowner contacted companies in April to have a roof replaced. One responded and was hired, but the homeowner is still waiting for the work to be done. It’s seems to be a waiting game.
The wooden substructure of the Riverfront Park bridge is in need of repair. Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said city maintenance crews saw the cracks in the wood earlier this year, which prompted the closure in May.
“Our maintenance crews inspect the bridge on a regular basis, and they saw the cracks. We closed it and called an architect to do an assessment on it,” McReynolds said.
What’s in bad shape is the wooden substructure of the bridge — the wood that’s underneath the planks that people walk on. It’s rotten and needs to be replaced, McReynolds said. The cable suspension system is in good shape and is not in need of repair.
Kingsport went out to bid on the repairs in June. Multiple potential bidders showed up at a pre-bid meeting with city officials, but only one bid came in, at $211,440. That was more than double the architect’s estimate.
The major factor in only having one bidder is the current construction climate where there is plenty of work but not plenty of workers. Add to that the disruption of materials in the supply chain, McReynolds said.
“A lot of companies are having a hard time attracting and retaining employees at this time,” he said. “With the present workforce, a lot didn’t feel comfortable committing to one more project.”
McReynolds said that from what he’s heard, if it’s bid again in the fall the job will likely attract more bidders. Unfortunately, the bridge will remain closed.
There’s plenty of work in sectors like manufacturing, restaurants and construction, but employers are struggling to find workers. Then too, there are plenty of unemployed, experienced workers who have chosen to stay home for now. But the government gravy train has pulled into the station, so the question is whether those who have depended on expanded unemployment benefits will again enter the workforce. If not, this country faces a serious workforce issue to which there will be no easy answer.
It’s one of those things we’ll have to wait out. But when the dust settles, as it will, those service providers who communicated with their potential customers about why they couldn’t be of use to them right now will be at or near the top of the list. Those who ignored them or failed to keep promises won’t be on the list.
Communication will be key to their long-term survival.