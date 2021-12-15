Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski’s commitment to county schools, their staff and students is unquestioned.
She managed county schools at a difficult and complicated point in their history in developing a plan for aging buildings and shifting student base by consolidating three high schools into the first new school in 40 years, adjusting and building for middle and elementary students.
That major effort underway in building West Ridge High, she retired in 2019 to catch her breath — partly retired we should say because she continued as a consultant for West Ridge and the new Sullivan East Middle School.
Then, after only two years at the helm of county schools as her replacement, David Cox decided to retire, and the county school board again turned to Rafalowski to become interim director. And again, that didn’t last long. The board then asked her to put retirement behind her and return full time. Rafalowski signed a two-year contract and was able to take great pride in seeing the opening of the school she helped create.
It is therefore fitting and commendable that Evelyn Rafalowski will forever be associated with West Ridge, even should she refuse a new contract. The indoor athletic facility at the $75 million school containing the main and auxiliary gymnasiums is now known as Building F. Shortly, it will be renamed in honor of Rafalowski to recognize the work she has done to make the new school a reality against significant opposition at the start.
West Ridge parent Jason Olinger, whose daughter is a senior at the school, came before the board to request permission for the community to name the building the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex and install a sign funded by donations. The board approved the request unanimously.
“Every inch of the effort,” a tearful Rafalowski said after regathering her composure, “was done with one purpose in mind, and that was to do the very best we could do for the students. Please know that lots of hands, lots of feet and lots of hearts worked on this and continue to work on it. I will cherish this honor and treasure it forever.”
It was no easy task keeping the plan a secret from Rafalowski, including collecting required petition signatures under board naming policy. Olinger said he collected 65 signatures at a sporting event with Rafalowski a few feet way.
“I wasn’t in on the secret. That was awesome,” board member Matthew Spivey said, while member Mary Rouse added, “I wasn’t, either.”
The plan had been to present the request for a vote at the November school board meeting, but Olinger was sick. Then, the idea was to wait until the Jan. 6 board meeting to be held at West Ridge. However, Olinger said he wanted to go ahead with the request, although school board Chairman Randall Jones said discussion about the sign details may take place at the work session and meeting following it that day.
“The only way to keep a secret was to put ‘Facilities’ on the list here,” Jones said of a meeting agenda item near the end of the document.
Board member Mark Ireson, who was elected to the school board on a platform that included opposing the high school construction, also lauded Rafalowski. “Once we signed the papers, I tried to do everything possible to make it the best school,” Ireson said. Without Rafalowski, he said, the building wouldn’t have been completed in time for its Aug. 9 opening.
Jones said that in 51 years as a teacher in various systems, an administrator in Bristol and board member in Sullivan County, he’s never seen anyone more dedicated to getting a job done than Rafalowski.
Congratulations, Director Rafalowski. You have more than earned this honor.