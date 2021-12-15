Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski hugs West Ridge High School parent Jason Olinger after Thursday’s school board meeting. Olinger at the meeting presented and got approval for a proposal to name Building F at West Ridge, mostly the main and auxiliary gyms, the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex. She has been a central office employee, director and consultant during the planning and construction of the $75 million school that has about 1,900 students this school year. She has worked for the school system for more than 40 years.