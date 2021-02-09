In recent years, Mount Carmel has contracted with Kingsport for garbage collection and created a partnership with Surgoinsville and Church Hill for its parks and recreation programs and leagues.
Now, due in part to failure to perform required maintenance, it is exploring whether to sell sewage treatment services rather than invest hundreds of thousands of dollars in the near term and millions of dollars long term to keep its aging treatment plant operating.
And, with its animal shelter leaking and structurally irreparable, it’s also considering going outside for animal control services. Police Chief Ken Lunsford Jr., who oversees the city’s animal control program, told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently that he contacted a roofer to look at the animal control building. “He won’t touch it. Without rebuilding the building, it won’t support a new roof. We have to tear it down and build a new one,” he said.
The option is to contract with the nonprofit PETWORKS Animal Services in Kingsport for animal control and shelter services at a cost of $40,000, while eliminating the town’s animal control officer and program which costs $57,000. The path forward seems clear.
The sewer treatment plant, well into its third decade of operation, is facing as much as $600,000 in immediate repairs “just to get us limping along again,” said City Manager Mike Housewright. “That’s just kind of going through and checking things off of the violations that we have. Outside that, there’s general equipment maintenance that has not been performed and repairs that have not been made at the time that things broke down. There’s general repairs all over the plant that need to be done as well.”
Another $13 million to $15 million worth of capital improvements will be needed over the next 20 years.
Before approving such a huge investment, the BMA may choose to solicit proposals from both Kingsport and Church Hill for connecting to their sewer treatment plants and compare the costs, Housewright said.
Mount Carmel has only been a city since 1961, and of late it’s been a struggle. The community of but 7 square miles and 5,300 residents is squeezed between Church Hill and Kingsport on just one side of U.S. 11-W. It’s a short drive to the larger communities, so retail growth is stagnant. Indeed, the community just reinstated building permit fees after waiving them for the past three years in hopes of attracting new development. It didn’t work.
Mount Carmel has only one school, Mount Carmel Elementary School, which teaches to grade four. Children in fifth and sixth grade attend Church Hill. Seventh- and eighth-graders attend Church Hill Middle, and high school students attend Volunteer. It ties with Rogersville for the largest property tax rate. But most damaging to the city’s prospects is that it has been awash in bitter political turmoil for decades due to petty infighting and small-town squabbles that result from a failure of leadership.
As it continues to struggle financially and outsource services it can no longer afford, it may be time for Mount Carmel leadership to do its best by city residents and explore the option of selling the community’s largest asset, its tax base, by throwing in the towel as a city and merging with either Church Hill or Kingsport.