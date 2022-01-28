That Kingsport City Schools took two unscheduled days off Thursday and today was directly due to COVID-induced staffing shortages. Indirectly, it was because school districts don’t pay substitute teachers enough money for the bother.
The average Kingsport teacher earns about $200 a day, according to ZipRecruiter, an employment marketplace for job seekers and employers. A substitute certified teacher with at least a bachelor’s degree is paid $75 a day in Kingsport, a little over $9 an hour. Entry-level pay at McDonald’s is $11 to $17 per hour.
This is no particular fault of the city school system. Nationwide, substitute teachers are grossly underpaid. In part that may be because in normal times there isn’t a great demand for them. But these are not normal times, and districts are begging for substitutes and even for retired teachers to get back in the classroom.
But if you’re a retired Kingsport teacher with decades of experience who was at or near the top of the pay scale when you hung up your eraser and laser pointer, you’ll be paid less than half what you used to earn to sub — at most $100 a day. That’s $500 a week. Pathetic.
ZipRecruiter says the average substitute teacher pay by state ranges from $15.61 an hour in Massachusetts to $10.65 an hour in Mississippi. Tennessee averages $11.70 an hour.
For that matter, teachers aren’t that well-paid either. The national average K-12 teacher salary is $64,524, and that varies significantly by state. The highest pay in the nation for new teachers is in New York, where the average teacher salary is $85,889. California and Massachusetts follow, with $82,282 and $82,042, respectively.
Mississippi has the lowest average teacher salary at $45,574, followed by West Virginia with $47,826. The other states with average teacher salaries under $50,000 a year are New Mexico, Florida, South Dakota, Kansas and Arizona. In Tennessee it’s $51,349, but that does not impress with 37 states paying teachers more.
Paying substitute teachers more money to fill COVID-19 vacancies was top of mind at a Kingsport Board of Education work session Tuesday. Member Todd Golden suggested that adding $50 more to substitute pay might have kept schools from closing for two days. “I would really like for us to never close like this for the rest of the year,” Golden said.
He’ll get no argument from parents. “What I’m saying is create as much normal as we can,” Golden said. “Money makes a difference.”
Indeed it does, and why isn’t it coming from the federal government? Seems like the feds are bailing out everyone from lawyers to pig farmers. Is there nothing left for teachers and substitute teachers who make the largest difference in the lives of our children and where help is needed now?