As the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies conducted a new search of the area around the home of 5-year-old Summer Wells, speculation once again runs wild, to say the least.
Such a tragic circumstance brings out the best in the best of us. There are plenty of comments on the usual social media venues praying that Summer is found and thanking the TBI for keeping the investigation going as it said it would.
Likewise, the renewed public discussion brings out the worst in the worst of us. An example: “What idiots wait five and a half months to do another search for a missing person? Obviously, she is not in the area otherwise the K9 wouldn’t have lost her scent at the end of the dog trail that led to the road. Clearly, whoever took her put her in a vehicle at the road and left the area. It doesn’t take a trained investigator to figure that one out.”
What’s clearly obvious is that this commenter doesn’t have a clue about where the investigation stands much less what investigators know that we don’t. Nor does it take a genius to understand that the leaves are down and drones can see terrain previously hidden.
That’s the reason for the renewed search, the TBI said, and unless you can demonstrate otherwise you should take them at their word, as did another poster: “I personally don’t think the law enforcement teams would organize this level of search at this time if they did not feel they can possibly find something related to this case and that evidence, if found, will help solidify the case being built over the past five months.”
Investigators have said repeatedly that the case of Summer Wells has been hampered by the massive outpouring of non- information and speculation that has made it more difficult to separate out potentially useful information. Before the digital era these conversations were held privately. Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case, and the clueless sleuths spew their conspiracy theories around like fertilizer on a field.
Pre-social media those private chats typically followed the same format: Someone would speculate on some aspect of what happened. Others would agree, or not, and conversation would run its course until a new approach was opened.
There was no name-calling, insulting or foul language, and law enforcement was treated with respect because everyone knew they knew the most about whatever case was being discussed.
Most folks continue to engage each other with a measure of respect when face-to-face. But with the internet they can hide, and regurgitate at will. It is now common practice to speak before you think, and it’s doubtful society will ever come back from that.
The reward in the Summer Wells case has now surpassed $70,000.
If you have useful information, please call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND. Reward donations can be taken to any Civis Bank branch in Church Hill, Rogersville or Sneedville. Personal checks or certified checks may be mailed to the Church Hill Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 704 Church Hill, TN 37642.
You may also help by refraining from engaging in useless, clueless and potentially damaging discussion of this case online.