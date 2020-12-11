It’s not often enough that Kingsport receives statewide recognition in some respect, so it’s to be noted and celebrated, all the more so given the latest such acknowledgment.
Public works are a broad category of infrastructure projects financed and constructed by government for recreational, employment, and health and safety uses in the greater community. The American Public Works Association is a professional association of public works agencies dedicated to promoting professional excellence and public awareness, and to that end, sponsors a competition among such projects in its various chapters.
The Tennessee chapter cites but one project in the entire state for its Project of the Year Award, and this year Kingsport is the recipient for a project of which the community is especially proud: the Miracle Field Complex.
It’s located at Brickyard Park off Industry Drive. The $2.56 million complex opened in June and includes a baseball field, a pavilion and all-accessible playground, and “Homer,” the mascot statue at the entrance. Future additions could include a second ball field, soccer field and zip line.
A Miracle Field is about a third of the size of a normal field, and instead of grass or traditional artificial turf, has a flat, rubberized surface. The pitcher’s mound and all of the bases are flush, so wheelchair users and others with physical limitations can travel over the surface more easily and safely.
The Miracle Field was built to accommodate special-needs children, wounded warriors and others. Support for the project was overwhelming and shows how generous the Kingsport community is, said Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds. Making baseball accessible to all is a great way to bring people together, from those playing on the field, to the parents and volunteers supporting them, he added.
The award recognizes a project within the state that emphasizes outstanding planning, construction and management, and the Miracle Field Complex is an excellent example of how a public works department can operate as a team to produce high-end results.
“In many ways, this project turned out to be such a breath of fresh air,” said McReynolds. “I’m very proud of how the design and construction of this field, which is different than a standard baseball field, came together through various city organizations such as Barge Design Solutions and Visit Kingsport.”
Jud Teague, executive director of Visit Kingsport, created the idea for the project and spearheaded its development. Teague wanted to create the field for his son, Nicholas, who has Down syndrome, and others with special needs.
“It’s hard to describe and put to words what this project means to Nicholas, my family and to so many other families with special-needs children,” Teague said. “This field will allow these kids the opportunity to play baseball and other games where before they could not play on traditional fields. This is a great and moving moment for these children.”
It showcases what’s special about Kingsport, a community that cares about its residents and where residents care about each other. It’s inspiring to receive this award. All those who made it possible are to be commended.