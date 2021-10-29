Tom is in his senior year of high school and wants to be the first in his family to go to college next fall. The school guidance counselor is helping, and there’s plenty of literature, but new questions pop up every day about what he should do next.
He needs support and encouragement from someone who has walked his path. If you’re a college grad who has just a couple hours a month to give to a rising student, he needs you.
Tennessee Achieves was created over a decade ago to find Tom a mentor. It developed a program it says “originated from a place of worry, a pit in our stomachs about losing more students who we know could be successful in spite of the pandemic with the right supports applied at the right time. More importantly, Find Your Why came from a place of opportunity.”
With a Dec. 3 deadline, tnAchieves needs an additional 5,900 volunteer mentors across the state to support TN Promise applicants from the Class of 2022. Sullivan County needs 158 mentors to meet its goal of 218, while Hawkins County needs 50 mentors to meet its goal of 77.
TN Promise, in partnership with tnAchieves, allows every graduating high school senior the opportunity to attend a community or technical college tuition-free with mentor support. Mentors spend one hour a month assisting students as they transition from high school to college. In 2022, mentors will have the choice to serve their students either virtually or in person depending on the mentor’s preference.
Mentors work with students to overcome barriers that previously prevented students from accessing higher education. In 2022 they will play a critical role in helping to reverse negative enrollment trends brought on by the pandemic.
“The Class of 2022 has faced countless obstacles and challenges in their pursuit of a high school diploma,” tnAchieves Director of Mentors Tyler Ford said. “TnAchieves mentors offer the personal support and encouragement many students need to ensure their transition to college is smooth as they begin their post-secondary career motivated and prepared to realize their full potential.”
Graham Thomas, tnAchieves deputy director of partnerships and government relations, says that ultimately, “there is no substitute for a committed, caring local support system. Our mentors offer support to students who may otherwise have nowhere else to turn for guidance through the college-going process!”
Mentors will be provided with online training and a handbook to help navigate the program. Volunteers will also receive weekly updates from tnAchieves and have access to its staff for questions and concerns. Potential mentors must be 21 and are subject to a background check.
For more information, visit tnachieves.org or contact Ford at 309-945-3446 or tyler@tnAchieves.org. You can help clear a path that is too often obstructed by countless obstacles. It doesn’t take much of your time to be of use to students who will never forget what you will do for them.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.