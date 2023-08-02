placing a wreath2.jpg

Members of the Korean War Veterans Association join Ed DePolo, commander of the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion, in placing a wreath at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.

 ROBERT HOUK/six rivers media

There aren't a lot of Korean War veterans left, and in not too many years, the same will be said of Vietnam veterans. But a handful who served in Korea were recognized July 27 in observance of the 70th anniversary of a cease-fire agreement that ended formal combat on the Korean Peninsula. It was a somber gathering at the beautiful Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.

"Most of you know that the Korean War is often referred to as the forgotten war,” said Paul Serchia, who joined fellow members of the local chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association at the event. “I can assure you it will never be forgotten by the families of 36,576 Americans who lost their lives in that war. And the families of the 103,000 who were wounded, the 7,000 who were taken as a prisoner of war or the 8,107 who are listed as missing in action will not forget the Korean War.”

