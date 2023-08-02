Members of the Korean War Veterans Association join Ed DePolo, commander of the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion, in placing a wreath at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.
There aren't a lot of Korean War veterans left, and in not too many years, the same will be said of Vietnam veterans. But a handful who served in Korea were recognized July 27 in observance of the 70th anniversary of a cease-fire agreement that ended formal combat on the Korean Peninsula. It was a somber gathering at the beautiful Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.
"Most of you know that the Korean War is often referred to as the forgotten war,” said Paul Serchia, who joined fellow members of the local chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association at the event. “I can assure you it will never be forgotten by the families of 36,576 Americans who lost their lives in that war. And the families of the 103,000 who were wounded, the 7,000 who were taken as a prisoner of war or the 8,107 who are listed as missing in action will not forget the Korean War.”
Serchia is a 91-year-old Johnson City resident who was a recipient of a Purple Heart for combat wounds he suffered in what historians say was a fierce battle for the control of Pork Chop Hill just weeks before the cease-fire agreement. He was the featured speaker at a ceremony hosted by Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion.
Likewise, Vietnam War veterans returned home with no flags waving, no respect given. In time, that will come, as it has for Korean War vets.
And then, those places that set aside a memorial for those who fought, will give them the honor they are due, places like Sullivan County's county seat.
A park honoring veterans is taking shape in Blountville. Matthew Johnson, executive director for the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism, said monuments will soon be placed at the new Veterans Memorial Park.
“We’re in a good spot, we’ve made a lot of progress but we have a lot of room to grow,” Johnson said.
The park has been in concept stages for years with donations being taken. Little by little, the dream is becoming reality. Recently, concrete was poured in a labyrinth-style walking path at the memorial on the corner of State Route 394 and the Blountville Bypass. Four monuments will honor those who fought in each century that America has been a nation, Johnson said.
One monument will be of a Revolutionary War soldier or patriot. A second monument will be of the Civil War with a generic soldier, not representing either the Union or the Confederacy. A third statue will be of a World War II soldier, and the last statue will depict a soldier fighting in the War on Terror. Johnson said on the back of each monument will be a list of wars and conflicts fought during that century. A grand opening has yet to be set.
It is well past time that historic Blountville, site of a Civil War battle on Sept. 22, 1863, set aside a bit of land linking the past to the present while enabling residents to remember and respect the sacrifice of all those who served in the American armed forces, and who fought and died in that service.
The Blountville Veterans Memorial Park will serve as a reminder of the honor, courage and sacrifice of soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines, a place set aside for remembrance and reflection. It will also provide a lasting impression to younger generations of the priceless services and sacrifices that protected our freedoms.