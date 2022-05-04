Local officials and family and friends of those who lost their lives to violent crime dedicated the Hope for Victims memorial last month in front of the Sullivan County Justice Center in Blountville.
Hope for Victims was founded by Mike and Joan Berry of Knoxville after the 2004 murder of their daughter, Johnia Berry. Among other purposes, it intends to promote support groups for families and friends of victims who may have difficulty coping with the loss of a loved one through violence.
Debbie Locke also knows what that’s all about. Locke, whose husband, Mike, was killed by a hit-and-run, repeat-offense drunk driver, said the memorial will serve as a symbol of hope and community support for those who have lost family, friends or co-workers to violent crime.
The memorial “shows we have not forgotten their silenced voices and we will continue to advocate for their justice,” Locke said. “Those of us left will have a place to go remember and reflect. We are not alone in all of this.”
Joan Berry spoke briefly during the dedication of the new memorial, which took approximately one year to complete from the planning stage until its dedication. The memorial was made possible by donations from the community.
Berry said the hope is the memorial will bring awareness to the community and be a sign that our victims’ voices have not been silenced by their deaths.
“We will remember them, and we will continue to advocate for them,” Berry said.
Hope for Victims is a nonprofit organization based in Knoxville that was formed to help families and victims of violent crimes. “Our shared grief gives us a connection to each other that creates a bridge of understanding and compassion,” the organization says. “We are here for each other to share memories and experiences, to vent and ask questions, and to give each other friendship, support and hope.”
The organization says that helping victims allows them to persevere in the face of difficulty. “Our organization will stand by your side during those difficult moments. We are here for each other to share memories and experiences, to vent and ask questions, and to give each other friendship, support and hope.”
The organization also speaks on behalf of victims’ rights and advocates for aid in the prevention of crime.
Harry Potter fans may remember a quote from Albus Dumbledore, headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, that “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”
That light is hope, and it is a powerful force in helping overcome personal tragedy such as the loss of a loved one to violent crime. The memorial will serve to remind us of that. Those who donated to the memorial should be commended.