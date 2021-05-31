Editor’s note: Guest editorials may not necessarily reflect the opinion of the newspaper. The following is from U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger from Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District
As we all prepare to gather with our families, friends, and other loved ones this weekend for a picnic, barbecue or day at the lake, let us remember what this weekend is truly about: honoring those who sacrificed everything in defense of our freedoms.
Memorial Day, originally called “Decoration Day,” was first celebrated after the Civil War. Since then, the holiday honors all of those who lost their lives while defending our country and ideals.
It is important that we honor and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice on this solemn occasion. It is their heroic and selfless actions that have preserved our freedoms.
Let us also keep in mind the families of those who fought and died for our country. They too should be in our prayers.
I also like to remember the words of President Ronald Reagan, who poetically said, “if words cannot repay the debt we owe these men, surely with our actions we must strive to keep faith with them and with the vision that led them to battle and to final sacrifice.”
So as we commemorate this solemn yearly occasion, let us not forget the many challenges our nation faces today. We must maintain a strong defense in face of threats from terrorism, adversaries like China, Iran, North Korea and Russia, and from other malign actors. We must continue to confront these threats to our freedom and way of life.
We cannot thank our fallen servicemen and servicewomen enough for their sacrifice. We must honor them by never forgetting what they have done for all of us.
Each and every American owes them a debt of gratitude we can never repay. I will be reflecting on their sacrifices and praying for them this Monday.