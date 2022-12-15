Education News Logo
Tuition-free community college, an idea that began in Kingsport, spread to the county and then the state, is now being adopted in Virginia thanks to Mountain Empire Community College and its foundation.

Beginning with the graduating class of 2023 from a public school or recognized home association in the counties of Lee, Scott, Wise and Dickenson and the city of Norton, students may attend MECC tuition-free providing they meet qualifications.

