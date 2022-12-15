Tuition-free community college, an idea that began in Kingsport, spread to the county and then the state, is now being adopted in Virginia thanks to Mountain Empire Community College and its foundation.
Beginning with the graduating class of 2023 from a public school or recognized home association in the counties of Lee, Scott, Wise and Dickenson and the city of Norton, students may attend MECC tuition-free providing they meet qualifications.
Those include a 2.0 for each semester and cumulative GPA, be continuously enrolled as a full-time student, meet Virginia in-state domicile requirements, reside in the service region and be able to prove residency. Also, students must complete the free application for federal student aid, submit all required documentation, including the MECC Foundation scholarship, by Aug. 1 annually — May 1 for summer enrollment.
The program is a last-dollar scholarship for tuition only. Federal and state aid and additional scholarships will be applied first.
The MECC Promise program will cover up to two years of tuition.
“The MECC Promise is intended to assist the students who have plans to enroll in community college post-high school, or those that go directly to employment,” said MECC President Kristen Westover. “While we need workers, Southwest Virginia needs skilled workers. Obtaining a skill set that leads to beyond entry-level employment is critical for our residents.”
MECC spokesperson Justin Barker said eligible students under the Promise program will have to fill out the standard Free Application for Federal Student Aid form to determine ability to pay for tuition, with the Promise scholarship covering the remainder after other federal and state financial aid awards. Books, materials and fees are not covered under the Promise program, Barker said, but students can also apply for other scholarship aid to help cover those expenses.
The Promise scholarship stemmed from discussions between MECC officials and the Charlottesville-based Genan Foundation about the college’s workforce training initiatives and educational attainment rates in the region, which lag about 20% behind the state average.
Those discussions led to Genan’s support with a $750,000 grant for Promise and additional support from governing bodies of the six counties and city to keep the program going beyond 2023.
The program mirrors Tennessee Promise, a scholarship, mentoring and community service program that began in the fall semester of 2015. It provides students a last-dollar scholarship, meaning the Tennessee Promise will cover tuition and fees not covered by the Pell Grant, the HOPE scholarship, or Tennessee Student Assistance Award funds. Students may use the scholarship at any of the state’s 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology, or other eligible institution offering an associate degree program.
While removing the financial burden is key, a critical component of Tennessee Promise is the individual guidance each participant receives from a mentor who will assist the student as he or she navigates the college admissions process. MECC has not announced a similar program, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see it develop as the program matures.