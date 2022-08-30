Meals on Wheels prepares meals for delivery

So far this year, Meals on Wheels has delivered over 26,000 meals to those in Kingsport who need a little help to remain in their own homes.

 Contributed

We’ll call her Louise. Louise is 84 years old. She has some medical issues, which limit her ability to take care of herself, but she makes do. She lost her husband several years ago and lives by herself in a modest home in Kingsport.

Her friends and family want her to take that next step into assisted living, but Louise doesn’t want to let go of a lifetime of memories and the home where she raised her children.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video