We’ll call her Louise. Louise is 84 years old. She has some medical issues, which limit her ability to take care of herself, but she makes do. She lost her husband several years ago and lives by herself in a modest home in Kingsport.
Her friends and family want her to take that next step into assisted living, but Louise doesn’t want to let go of a lifetime of memories and the home where she raised her children.
Thanks to Meals on Wheels (MOW) of Kingsport, she doesn’t have to.
Louise typifies the more than 200 Kingsport residents who every weekday, every week of the year, receive a hot meal at their front door thanks to about 400 volunteers who cook and deliver them.
They are prepared at either First Presbyterian Church or Waverly Road Presbyterian Church of Kingsport. Last year 55,141 meals were prepared and delivered.
That equals the population of Kingsport. What an incredible job. And as of this year, MOW has been at it for 50 years.
Over that period of time MOW has delivered more than 2 million meals to city residents to, as Administrative Coordinator Brenda Overbey puts it, “keep them in their homes longer.” And that means all the world to them. At MOW’s website, mealsonwheelskingsport.org, you can find an excellent presentation of four videos that includes recipients expressing their appreciation, not only for the volunteers who do the work, but those who make it happen by contributing to the program.
The volunteer-driven organization provides hot, nutritious meals to seniors and others with disabilities that need a little extra support to live independently. Meals are delivered directly to the homes of recipients. But it doesn’t stop there. Drivers provide social contact and friendly checks on recipients. These special connections help MOW monitor recipients’ well-being and brightens their day.
It’s not just a warm meal, but a smile that folks confined to their homes look forward to every day, the only smile they may see all day.
United Way of Greater Kingsport provides 85% of the program costs for Meals on Wheels of Kingsport. The remaining funds are provided by individual and organization donations, and in its 50th anniversary year, MOW is hoping you choose to help them in this worthwhile work.
You may make a one-time donation, or set up monthly donations that can be canceled at any time at the website. “In honor of the 50th anniversary of Meals on Wheels, consider joining our Fifty for Fifty Club and give $50/month or $600/year. Click on the PayPal link at the website to set up your monthly donation.”
You may also use the site to request help: “If you know someone who is unable to prepare a meal, shop for themselves, or recovering after a hospitalization (from surgery or an illness) contact us. We are here to make these times as easy as possible.”
MOW also seeks volunteers to cook and deliver. Drivers typically deliver once or twice a month on Mondays through Fridays, from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
MOW will celebrate its 50th anniversary Sept. 23 with a dinner at First Presbyterian Church at Church Circle in Kingsport at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30 per person, or $250 for a table seating eight, and the public is welcome. Seats are by reservation with a deadline of Sept. 12.
You may call 423-247-4511 for further information.