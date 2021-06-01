Every weekday some 150 hot meals are prepared for Hawkins County residents through the senior centers at Rogersville, Church Hill and Mount Carmel. But there is a serious lack of drivers to deliver them.
During the pandemic, many retired folks who were helping deliver through Meals on Wheels stayed home. Now that the centers are reopening, there is a shortage of volunteers to assist in delivering meals.
Meals on Wheels Northeast Tennessee is based in Johnson City and delivers hot meals to elderly residents in all eight counties of this region. Every day they prepare about 1,000 hot meals that are then taken to senior centers across the region for distribution to homes.
Many of the pre-pandemic home delivery volunteers were older retirees who had a higher risk of life-threatening illness if they were exposed to COVID-19, said Stephanie Walker, director of nutrition services. As a result, most of those folks stayed home when the pandemic began.
“They weren’t comfortable coming out, so we lost a lot of them that way,” Walker said. “Some of them are having health issues. One volunteer has breast cancer, one had gallstones removed, or taking care of a loved one who is not well. It takes them out for weeks, and sometimes they don’t come back.”
In Hawkins County, one volunteer might be expected to deliver 10 to 15 meals per day, Walker said. That doesn’t have to be every day of the week. Walker said she knows it’s hard to make an every day commitment, so volunteers can deliver as many days as they want per week. But that’s why they need as many volunteers as they can get, to piece together these delivery routes for every day of the week.
“The route in Rogersville was close to 30 people, so we split that in two,” Walker said. “We need volunteers there every day. There’s a couple of routes in Church Hill, and we need volunteers every day there also. We need all the volunteers we can get. Our senior centers are opening for lunch starting July 1, so we won’t have our staff member available to make deliveries.
“That means they’ll start getting frozen meals, and nobody wants a frozen meal. They want that hot meal every day. Routes take about one hour to deliver, and meals are picked up at the local senior center.”
It’s a great opportunity to help neighbors and serve your community, and you can take advantage of it by calling 423-491-0304 and signing up. Can you help? Will you?