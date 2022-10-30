Meals on Wheels of Kingsport celebrated its 50th anniversary

Meals on Wheels of Kingsport celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sept. 23 with a dinner at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport.

 Courtesy photo

Meals on Wheels of Kingsport is to be applauded for recently celebrating its 50th year of providing warm meals to shut-ins in the greater Kingsport area, an effort that began just 17 years after the national program was founded in Philadelphia in 1954.

In celebrating with a recent dinner at First Presbyterian Church, the organization presented its 2022 Mary Cunning- ham Award to cooks and drivers who have volunteered many hours over many years — Troy Bramlett, Lee Bockman, Pat Lett, Ed Oliver and Bunky Seay.

