Meals on Wheels of Kingsport is to be applauded for recently celebrating its 50th year of providing warm meals to shut-ins in the greater Kingsport area, an effort that began just 17 years after the national program was founded in Philadelphia in 1954.
In celebrating with a recent dinner at First Presbyterian Church, the organization presented its 2022 Mary Cunning- ham Award to cooks and drivers who have volunteered many hours over many years — Troy Bramlett, Lee Bockman, Pat Lett, Ed Oliver and Bunky Seay.
Mary McKown Cunningham passed away Oct. 17, 2018. She was born in May 1926 in Rochester, New York, received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Mount Holyoke College, and married Bruce Cunningham in 1949 at Rochester, where they lived until 1961, when Bruce was transferred to Kingsport by Eastman Kodak.
She was the first woman to be elected to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen and was president of the League of Women Voters of Kingsport-Sullivan County. For more than 40 years, she gave service to Meals on Wheels, where she did it all — preparing meals, processing recipient applications and organizing delivery routes. She recruited and trained volunteers as well as delivered thousands of meals. She continued volunteering into her late 80s.
She also served as a Girl Scout leader for seven years and many decades with the Boy Scouts of America. She had more than 2,800 recorded hours working with the Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club. She was a volunteer naturalist at Bays Mountain Park and served 21 years on the Bays Mountain Park Commission. For many years she played flute with her church and community orchestras.
What a remarkable woman, and what an honor to receive an award named for her.
Meals on Wheels prepares and delivers meals every Monday through Friday from kitchens at First Presbyterian Church and Waverly Road Presbyterian Church. Earlier this year, Mayor Pat Shull presented proclamations at both churches in recognition to the service this organization provides.
Over the past 50 years, the volunteer-driven, volunteer-led organization has grown into what it is today with more than 500 volunteers that deliver meals providing recipients help they need to remain in their homes and live independently.
More volunteers are always needed in all eight counties serviced by Meals on Wheels of Northeast Tennessee. Sites to pick up meals are local to the route.
One can volunteer as little as one day a month, one day a week, or as much as one would like, according to Pandora Abbott, site coordinator supervisor for the First Tennessee Human Resources Agency. Information is available at 704 Rolling Hills Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604, 423-928-3258.
Congratulations Mary Cunningham Award recipients. Your work on behalf of the needy is to be commended.