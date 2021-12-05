Kingsport’s award-winning MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center, its construction a turning point in the economic growth and development of the city, enters a new year with a remarkable record of success over a quarter of a century.
That it was built at all required a strong sales effort to residents, more than half of which rejected funding it through a 2% restaurant meals tax. There followed development of a community association called Kingsport Tomorrow, which invited residents to participate in a visioning process for how Kingsport should build for the future.
Support for the convention center grew, and in 1992 a referendum for a new funding mechanism — a quarter-cent sales tax hike — passed by a two-to-one margin. The city turned to Eastman Chemical, which built the hotel and restaurant while the city paid for the convention center and golf course. Marriott International has managed the entire facility from the start.
MeadowView has repeatedly won Marriott International’s Quality Assurance Top Operations Award. It has been the top Marriott facility in the world for customer intent to return and its superb guest satisfaction and excellent customer service. It has been named by the readers of Meetings South magazine as a Best of the South property in the Southern United States, Mexico and the Caribbean Islands.
MeadowView has been recognized by guests as the No. 1 Marriott in the world in terms of overall customer satisfaction, No. 1 in quality of food, No. 1 in in-room dining and room service, No. 1 in guest intent to return, and No. 1 in room cleanliness. It has multiple awards of the Top Hotel Operations of Excellence Award from Steritch International. The golf course at the base of Bays Mountain was named the second best in the United States by Golf Digest magazine.
Since MeadowView opened in 1996, the surrounding property has witnessed incredible growth, with property values soaring from around $3 million to near $100 million. In total, MeadowView makes an annual economic impact of more than $25 million on Kingsport. Its construction started a process of continual investment and growth for the city.
“It’s the gateway to the Tri-Cities,” said Lynn Shipley, who served as the Kingsport Chamber president when MeadowView opened. “It’s been tremendous to the region. The economic impact is huge, but look at the development. The value of real estate and development is significant. What greater impact could a single project have than MeadowView?”
The conference resort and convention center collected $23 million in hotel tax in its first 20 years, with $16.6 million going to the Visitors Bureau, $3.7 million for the city’s Visitor Enhancement Program Fund, and $3.7 million to the city’s general fund. And in years not impacted by COVID-19, MeadowView General Manager Ramona Jackson told the Times News, the site welcomes more than 400,000 guests a year, hosting everything from a recent Doberman pinscher show to national golf tournaments and even cage fighting events.
The building has also seen upgrades throughout the past 25 years including two major expansions totaling some $30 million. It offers 42 event rooms and 81,563 square feet of total event space.
MeadowView is Kingsport’s crown jewel, the foundation of its continued growth.
Residents should be proud of this economic driver and its outstanding reputation in the hospitality industry.