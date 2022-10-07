Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and wife Phyllis

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable takes the oath of office for his third consecutive term as Sullivan County mayor as his wife, Phyllis, holds the Bible.

As Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable begins his third consecutive term and fourth overall, two items loom large in his objectives for the next four years: relocation of cramped county offices, and strategic planning, something county commissioners are not accustomed to.

Both of these initiatives will be of long-term benefit to county residents, and the county is now well-positioned to explore and act on them.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video