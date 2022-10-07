As Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable begins his third consecutive term and fourth overall, two items loom large in his objectives for the next four years: relocation of cramped county offices, and strategic planning, something county commissioners are not accustomed to.
Both of these initiatives will be of long-term benefit to county residents, and the county is now well-positioned to explore and act on them.
In a recent interview, Venable said most of the heavy lifting facing the county was done over the past four years, including major projects involving schools and the county jail, and the tax increases necessary to fund them.
The county issued more than $140 million in bonds for West Ridge High School, Sullivan East Middle School and Bristol Middle School, and expansion of Dobyns-Bennett High School. It then turned around and issued another $80 million in bonds to help pay for the construction of the new $96 million jail being built adjacent to the current one.
Now, he plans to use his extensive experience in guiding a newly elected commission, one with a fresher outlook.
“I’ve been impressed with the commissioners who have come on board,” the mayor said, with the overall age of the commission trending younger.
Venable wants to consolidate some county offices in more open space in the former Blountville Elementary School, offices currently shoehorned into the county’s 169-year-old courthouse. The county bought the school from the Sullivan County Department of Education for just $637,000; renovations to accommodate the relocated offices will likely cost more but will be a wise investment.
Venable said the purchasing, accounting and budget department will relocate, as will his own offices. The trustee’s office may also move to the building in order to have a drive-thru window. He said there is also room for the property assessor and register of deeds offices.
“I think we can move everything out of the courthouse if the elected officials want to do that,” Venable said. The relocation will increase efficiency and morale in these departments and be of greater convenience to users.
Also at the top of his list is to guide the county in developing a strategic plan, something we agree is long overdue. Strategic planning is a process to identify goals, the strategies necessary to accomplish them and to establish a system to monitor and evaluate progress. What would be the county’s long-term goals? Might they include consolidated government?
The county needs a roadmap, though developing it will likely require outside guidance.
Venable also wants to help Bristol and Kingsport advance their economic development initiatives, a smart strategy since the cities are the engines of growth in Sullivan County. To that end, the county will spend $4 million on an industrial site in Bristol that has access to rail. It has 214 acres that could be used for heavy industry.
“We think it will spur some growth,” Venable said.
For Kingsport, the county will provide another $4 million for the city to acquire property to help spur small businesses.
The mayor also wants to work on relationships, including healing the rift that developed over the construction of West Ridge High School and a county takeover of the school system’s finances.
All in all, Mayor Venable has laid out a solid plan for his next term, one that addresses the right priorities. We hope the rest of the county officials buy in, especially to the strategic planning idea.