The painted elephants are back in Erwin, seat of Unicoi County. Throughout the summer and early fall, thousands of folks from throughout the region will be visiting Erwin’s version of what has become a nationwide phenomenon of whimsically painted and decorated fiberglass statues.
Norfolk, Virginia, has mermaids. The Outer Banks celebrates horses. Great Falls, Montana, displays buffaloes. And in Plainview, Texas, painted steers are everywhere. Dozens of larger-than-life bulldog statues stand guard throughout Athens, Georgia. And in Chicago and New York City, it’s cows. Cincinnati is renowned for its flying pigs, Toronto is overrun with moose, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, is hopping with giant rabbits. Dothan, Alabama, which touts itself as the Peanut Capital of the World, goes in a different direction with decorated — you guessed it — giant fiberglass peanuts.
In Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, it’s, well, yet to be determined. The painted fiberglass statuary craze is such a successful driver of tourism and fundraising that one wonders why all local communities have yet to join in.
The fad started in Switzerland in 1998 with a herd of modified cows and quickly spread. By 2007, so many copycat projects tied to community festivals had been launched around the U.S. that it took a 200-page book, “American Art Parades: When Pigs Flew, Guitars Rocked and Cows Jumped Over the Moon,” to list them all, including Wild Salmon on Parade in Anchorage; Lighthouse LobStars on New Hampshire’s seacoast; Overalls All Over in Cedar Rapids; Gallopalooza in Louisville; and Corn-on-the-Curb in downstate Bloomington, Indiana.
The first American community to copy Zurich’s cow parade was Chicago, where it was started the next year in 1999 by Peter Hanig. Cows on Parade “went crazy,” said Hanig, a shoe store owner whose family vacation in Switzerland inspired him. By midsummer, 334 cows were on display there.
Erwin got into the act three years ago on the 100th anniversary of the hanging of Mary the circus elephant in the Erwin rail yard after she killed an abusive handler in Kingsport.
In most communities, statues are painted by professional artists, displayed throughout the summer and fall, and then auctioned with proceeds going to various causes. Erwin’s elephants are up for sale by silent auction with bids starting at $1,500. Proceeds will benefit the Elephant Sanctuary at Hohenwald, Tennessee.
Next year, when hopefully the craziness of 2020 is behind us, every town and city will need a focus to celebrate a new path forward. Might this be it?