Individuals who lied to police about an apparent accidental shooting may be in more trouble than they think. Not only do they face possible criminal felony charges, but could find themselves a defendant in civil actions taken by parents who may have suffered paralyzing fear after hearing that their child’s school was in lockdown over a reported shooting.

Police have released few details about the situation, not the names, ages or even sex of the two individuals involved. Given the impact — six city schools were placed in lockdown — residents deserve as much information as police may release without jeopardizing prosecution.

