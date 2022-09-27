Individuals who lied to police about an apparent accidental shooting may be in more trouble than they think. Not only do they face possible criminal felony charges, but could find themselves a defendant in civil actions taken by parents who may have suffered paralyzing fear after hearing that their child’s school was in lockdown over a reported shooting.
Police have released few details about the situation, not the names, ages or even sex of the two individuals involved. Given the impact — six city schools were placed in lockdown — residents deserve as much information as police may release without jeopardizing prosecution.
It would appear that one individual was a man with a loaded gun who in some manner caused that gun to discharge at around 1 p.m. last Monday near the intersection of Ash and Cypress streets, across Fort Henry Drive from the Fort Henry Mall. The bullet apparently passed through his hand and struck another person.
With a report of shots fired, city police responded and located the scene of the situation. They were reportedly told by one or both of the individuals involved that they had been shot by a third person who then left the scene.
Given false information that an armed and dangerous man with a gun was loose in the neighborhood, police immediately locked down six area schools including Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Jefferson, Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools.
After about an hour, the lockdowns were lifted. Meanwhile, an unknown number of students had alerted parents to the situation. The false information “led to multiple, completely unnecessary school lockdowns and a significant waste of valuable time and law enforcement resources searching for a potentially armed and dangerous suspect that did not exist,” said police spokesman Tom Patton.
Under Tennessee law, a false report that causes action by an emergency agency, which also prevents or interrupts the occupancy of any building to which the public has access, could lead to Class C felony charges, which carry possible sentences of three to 15 years in prison and fines up to $10,000. But it doesn’t stop there.
This false report, a criminal act, clearly led to infliction of emotional distress on students, parents and others, and they may seek to recover damages through civil lawsuits. As well, as city police were working to protect others from potential harm, they were removed from the safety shield that police maintain around Kingsport 24 hours per day, putting others who might have suffered emergencies at risk.
There should be severe punishments for those who intentionally lie to police to shift the focus of an investigation away from oneself. We trust that in this case there will be.