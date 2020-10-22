Hawkins County commissioners have a duty to follow Chairman Rick Brewer’s lead and reject a request from the County Commission’s Budget Committee for a $9.6 million bond issue to replace HVAC systems at both high schools.
Commissioners would be voting in the dark. They cannot be certain that the systems require full replacement, nor can they assure taxpayers that they would be getting the best value for their money. That’s because the only information the Budget Committee used in voting 4-1 to request that specific amount of money came from a single vendor, Trane Technologies Inc. Brewer cast the lone opposition vote.
Trane completed a study of the HVAC systems at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools and then took commissioners and school board members on a walk-through, pointing out failings of the systems.
There’s no question major components of the systems should be replaced. Generally, according to online information, HVAC systems of this size last from 15 to 25 years depending on the type of system and other contributing factors.
The major components of the systems at the two schools are at least 27 years old, and some ducting used to move conditioned air is 40 years old, falling apart and leaking. Trane representatives told the Hawkins County Board of Education in August that HVAC systems at both high schools are essentially heating and cooling the attics and crawl spaces above the ceilings.
Earlier this year, the school board authorized Trane to conduct an energy efficiency audit on all 18 schools to determine potential utility savings through more efficient lighting, controls and equipment. That audit is necessary for the board to be eligible for low-interest state loans to help pay for the impending HVAC replacements at the two high schools. It would be a requirement that those state loans be repaid using utility bill savings created by implementing Trane’s energy efficiency recommendations.
There is no charge to the county for the $135,000 audit if Trane is hired by the county to implement the energy saving changes it recommends. A conversion to 100% LED lighting in all 18 schools would save the school system approximately $300,000 annually, which Trane guarantees. But while it told the board savings from new equipment and duct work for the HVAC systems would be “substantial,” it cannot guarantee specific savings.
There’s no reason to question any of Trane’s findings and recommendations, but commissioners have an obligation to taxpayers to test those findings through bids and additional consultations, as Brewer has suggested.
That might threaten the timeline to have new systems replaced by the start of school next fall, but a project of this scale should require competitive bidding.