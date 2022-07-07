Editor’s note: An editorial on the Main Street improvement project that ran earlier in the week included some incorrect information. Following is a corrected version of that editorial.
Among the worst intersections in Kingsport is the turn from East Main Street onto East Sullivan Street. East Main comes into East Sullivan at such a sharp angle that one must wrestle with the seat belt in order to look over the shoulder for oncoming traffic.
A nearly $18 million revamp of East Main, including a redesign of the intersection, will at long last correct the neck-breaking situation.
A major improvement will be redoing the Main and Sullivan streets intersection, where an island will be placed. This will give drivers a better view when pulling in and out of the intersection.
The project is a beautifully designed improvement to East Main from that intersection to Clay Street. It ought to be. It’s less than a half-mile, at a cost of $17.6 million.
The Kingsport Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization has approved moving ahead with funding.
“It’s a rebuilding of the downtown core,” says Michael Thompson, public works director for the city.
The project is expected to take two years. Thompson said one important part of the plan is for businesses in the area to know the city will be working with them throughout the rebuild.
“The number one thing we don’t want to do is kill the businesses we’re trying to help,” he said.
The plans call for construction to start on the east end of Main Street. During that time, only one side of the road will be closed for construction. City officials said each side will be closed for six months.
Contractors will then start going block to block from Clay Street to Cherokee Street. Each block will be closed for two to three months.
The city is removing the ugly wooden utility poles, which have been replaced with metal ones.
The street will be completely rebuilt. Pavement has never been stable on East Main due to problems with the soil under the street.
Over the past century the soil has weakened tremendously, and though the city has continually repaved sections, new asphalt surface simply fails within a few years.
The core of the project calls for digging down and removing the existing road structure and backfilling it with stone to produce a good, stable base.
Conceptual drawings show new trees along both sides of the street from Sullivan to Market, bulb-outs at Main and Cherokee, stamped brick crosswalks, handicapped ramps and a landscaped median from the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing to Market.
It’s expensive, and collectively the work will take two years. But Main Street will be transformed from an ugly, bumpy experience to a modern, attractive entrance to the city.
You can see what the entire street will look like at tinyurl.com/4hn9vdfh.
The link will open a .pdf document that you may expand by clicking on the “+” button at the top menu bar.