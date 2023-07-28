112722lynngardenjpg

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved a partnership to create a corridor development plan for Lynn Garden Drive in an effort to help revitalize the area.

A vision to redevelop Lynn Garden Drive, once among Kingsport’s main entrances, has generated a lot of excitement and enthusiasm, with more than 100 residents attending an open house to view initial drafts of a proposed development plan, and more than 500 offering feedback online.

That’s a lot of momentum for change and improvement, but unless the city steps up quickly, it’s about to be lost, replaced with disappointment.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you