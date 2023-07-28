A vision to redevelop Lynn Garden Drive, once among Kingsport’s main entrances, has generated a lot of excitement and enthusiasm, with more than 100 residents attending an open house to view initial drafts of a proposed development plan, and more than 500 offering feedback online.
That’s a lot of momentum for change and improvement, but unless the city steps up quickly, it’s about to be lost, replaced with disappointment.
A study was conducted by a nationwide firm, Kimley Horn Engineering, whose representative, Kevin Tilbury, just updated the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on its vision for the corridor.
Tilbury said the majority of those who responded showed excitement for the proposals that Kimley Horn has for Lynn Garden.
The plan is well thought out and envisions a Lynn Garden downtown area, transition areas, various housing initiatives and street improvements. The roadway would be lined with shops and restaurants hosting large courtyard areas.
Residents now await the next step. It may be a long wait.
It’s a 20-year plan that outlines a preferred way for the Lynn Garden corridor to develop, and as City Manager Chris McCartt said, is crafted is to be done in phases over a long period of time. “It’ll take time,” he said. “Nothing will happen overnight.”
That’s not going to go over well unless the city develops an interim plan that focuses attention and creates initiatives to demonstrate the city is committed to Lynn Garden’s improvement.
The city should designate all of Lynn Garden a redevelopment zone.
That process began more than a year ago when the city created the Lynn Garden Redevelopment District. But it was confined to 118 acres around the Stone Drive/Lynn Garden Drive intersection, stretching west down Tranbarger Drive to Allen and Chadwick, and north to the intersection with Truxton Drive. The city should waste no time extending the district north to the state line, encompassing the entire neighborhood.
Alderman James Phillips, a developer, sees only two paths to spur redevelopment: either a large developer given a lot of incentives would have to kickstart it, or the city would have to go in and redevelop property that is directly on the road.
“The reason you don’t see a lot of private development right now is because it doesn’t make sense,” Phillips said.
Broadening the redevelopment zone will help, especially if it includes provisions that spur home improvements, perhaps through a program that doesn’t penalize residents for improving their property by raising their property tax. The city might also establish a web presence for Lynn Garden to keep residents updated.
Public safety is a top concern. Perhaps the police department can find way to increase patrols and assist with neighborhood watch programs. Another major improvement would be burying power lines along Lynn Garden Drive, if feasible.
Bottom line: Let’s not waste this momentum. Residents are ready for change.