Kingsport’s Lynn Garden area has a history of crime, perhaps the worst such incident being the Aug. 8, 1981, murder of 18-year-old Rhonda Greene, killed by Ronald Harries as he was robbing the former Jiffy Market on Lynn Garden Drive. He also fired at another clerk who ran from the back of the store but missed. Harries died in prison in 2012.
Earlier this month, police shot and killed an armed woman at the Westside Inn off Lynn Garden on Stone Drive. Last April, there were two separate shooting incidents in Lynn Garden. Last December, a Kingsport man was killed during a Lynn Garden crime spree. In February last year, a bounty hunter and a city man exchanged gunfire in Lynn Garden. Four years ago, a man was murdered there.
The list goes on. And that’s why the city is providing limited staffing of a police substation at the fire station at 1517 Lynn Garden Drive.
A police presence has long been needed in this neighborhood, a response to an increase in police calls and resident support for a greater police presence.
“They thought a bigger police presence would help,” Mayor Pat Shull said of Police Chief Dale Phipps and City Manager Chris McCartt. “Several residents had contacted us off and on, concerned about various activities going on the Lynn Garden area.”
The most common issues deal with domestic violence, drugs and homelessness.
“While there has been a police substation at this location for decades, this is the first time that it will be open to the public,” said KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton. For now, it will be staffed from 10 a.m. to noon, and 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. But residents hope those hours are increased.
Jim Wells, who grew up in Lynn Garden and serves on the Lynn View Community Center advisory board, hopes the police presence will be staffed more frequently in the future and become a place for citizens to get answers or be connected to where the answers are.
Elisa Haynes, a nearly 20-year resident of Lynn Garden, said the neighborhood needs additional patrols. “That is a start. I’m so happy with a start. The city is finally recognizing we have a problem out here,” Haynes said.
Mike Kerney, owner and operator of Lynn Garden Restaurant, said he hopes the change helps the community. Over the 32 years he’s been a businessman there, he said many businesses closed.
“Our decision to begin staffing this substation comes as a result of increased community concerns and our own observations regarding a high volume of police calls for service in this specific part of the city,” Chief Phipps said. “Our hope is that an increase in police visibility in this particular area will serve as a crime deterrent and help reduce the high demand for police resources, while at the same time help the residents of the Lynn Garden community feel a little bit safer.”
Patton said the substation will serve as a “community listening post.” During the open hours it will be staffed by a patrol watch commander or other department supervisor who will be available to take walk-in reports as well as listen to and help address complaints and concerns expressed by residents.
In addition to city police, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office also will have access to the substation.
Additional police substations are located at fire stations in Colonial Heights, Rock Springs and New Beason Well Road, but none are open to the public.
If this experiment bears fruit in Lynn Garden, hopefully hours will be expanded and officers will be added to more substations, bringing law enforcement closer to the people. Well done, city officials.