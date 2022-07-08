Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson would no doubt shock county taxpayers if he went through, say, 30 years of department records to determine how much money the county has spent training law enforcement officers for other departments. It’s in the millions of dollars.
Because wages for trained sheriff’s deputies are not increased annually or at least every couple of years, over time they fall so far behind that deputies leave for higher-paying jobs, taking their training and experience with them.
While increases are not implemented regularly, what we do see on a regular basis is deputies rightfully decrying the absence of pay increases. When they do, the increases come, but only enough to placate, and the process repeats every so often.
Currently, Sheriff Lawson is in another such period where he has lost so many deputies that the Hawkins County Jail is a tinderbox waiting to explode.
We were shocked to learn that, at times, the jail has nearly 300 inmates with but four deputies to control all of them. While one deputy is handling booking and another manages locking and unlocking the facility’s 238 doors, only two officers are left to control hundreds of inmates.
That is a disaster waiting to happen. When it does, any spilled blood will be on the hands of county commissioners.
The department has had trouble staffing the jail for the past several weeks, especially during the night shift. Normally, there are eight deputies on the jail floor each shift: two in booking, one in central control, two in the male housing area, two in the female housing area, and a supervisor who roams the entire facility throughout the shift.
During the day shift, they are normally able to staff the jail and haven’t had fewer than five total deputies working. With the amount of staff the jail has, administration said it is close to pulling road deputies to work overtime in the jail. Sheriff Lawson said being understaffed puts more strain on his employees and is more dangerous.
“It’s our job to take care of the public, but it’s also our job to take care of the people that commit crimes while they’re in jail,” Lawson said.
Earlier this month, deputies spoke to commissioners about the office’s low pay scale. The current starting pay for deputies who leave home every day not knowing if they’ll return is $12.44 an hour. You can make more flipping burgers than putting your life at risk, and that’s indefensible.
The commission should end this revolving-door pay policy and come up with a plan that averages area law enforcement pay annually, and adjusts salaries for Hawkins deputies accordingly.