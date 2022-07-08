Kingsport, TN (37660)

Today

A few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.