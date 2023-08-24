LCB Food.jpg

Sponsors will help CASA for Kids, Inc. host a low country boil at the Amis Mill Eatery. The menu will feature shrimp with the shell, crab clusters, crawfish, sausage, potatoes, onions, peppers and mushrooms in a special Cajun blend. The event will also offer live entertainment provided by the Caldwell Sisters.

 Contributed

Hundreds of new families that have moved to Kingsport this year from out of state may have heard about an event they don’t quite understand, but that any longtime resident could explain.

They may have missed one such event Aug. 12 at the Farmers Market but have opportunity this Saturday to experience a genuine low country boil.

