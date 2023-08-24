Sponsors will help CASA for Kids, Inc. host a low country boil at the Amis Mill Eatery. The menu will feature shrimp with the shell, crab clusters, crawfish, sausage, potatoes, onions, peppers and mushrooms in a special Cajun blend. The event will also offer live entertainment provided by the Caldwell Sisters.
Hundreds of new families that have moved to Kingsport this year from out of state may have heard about an event they don’t quite understand, but that any longtime resident could explain.
They may have missed one such event Aug. 12 at the Farmers Market but have opportunity this Saturday to experience a genuine low country boil.
We’re awash in new residents. In June, 69 families from 22 states moved to Kingsport. New York state topped the list of those coming from outside of Tennessee. Florida and California tied for No. 2.
In May, 47 families from 22 different states set up house in Kingsport. In the previous 12 months, a total of 617 families from 47 different states moved here. Few of them had heard of a low country boil.
For their benefit, a low country boil consists of seafood found in the low-lying, sea-level regions of the South Carolina coast known as the “low country.” True to form, the name continues to be debated.
You’ll hear locals south of Charleston call it “Frogmore stew” or “Beaufort stew,” each claiming the origin. With most Southern cuisine, the low country boil stems from the traditions of the enslaved.
Today, a classic boil in South Carolina will consist of white or brown shrimp, season depending, red potatoes, yellow corn, and andouille sausage, and lots of seasoning. But ingredients vary depending on where you consume this meal, which leaves you feeling quite full.
If you’re new to Kingsport and would like to try it, join your new neighbors at the Amis Mill Eatery in Rogersville Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
The meal will help support a great cause, CASA for Kids Inc., a nonprofit serving Hawkins and Sullivan counties. CASA’s mission is to promote and support court-appointed special advocates for abused and neglected children in need of safety, stability and permanency.
CASA interim Executive Director Shannon Kern said the low country boil is a good way to connect with the community, giving “opportunity to network with the community we are serving and attempt to form partnerships and solicit volunteers to help carry out the mission of CASA for Kids. We need monetary support obviously, but what a lot of folks in Hawkins County do not realize is that we need immediate help in several areas to accomplish our goals.”
Chief chef of Amis Mill Eatery, Jake Jacobs, who lived in Louisiana for 23 years, said he has had plenty of experience cooking low country boils.
“This event is not only some good eating but also for a great cause in supporting much needed help for the neglected, abused children of Hawkins County,” Jacobs said.
The menu will feature shrimp with the shell, crab clusters, crawfish, sausage, potatoes, onions, peppers and mushrooms in a special Cajun blend. The event will also offer live entertainment provided by The Caldwell Sisters.
CASA hopes for at least 100 attendees. Our new residents can do much better than that while meetings other folks for a unique experience. For more information about the event, to become a sponsor or to purchase tickets, contact missy@casa4kidsinc.
