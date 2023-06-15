MoveToKingsport

Former City Manager Jeff Fleming at Move to Kingsport reports that 47 families from outside our region (22 states) moved to Kingsport in May. During the past 12 months, 617 families from outside the region (47 states) moved here, and Fleming says there are plenty of homes available for them.

An analysis of available homes priced $300,000 to $499,999 comparing Kingsport to similar cities in Tennessee and North Carolina illustrates that Kingsport has the largest volume. All well and good for folks moving here who can afford them, and they’re certainly welcome.

