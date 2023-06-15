Former City Manager Jeff Fleming at Move to Kingsport reports that 47 families from outside our region (22 states) moved to Kingsport in May. During the past 12 months, 617 families from outside the region (47 states) moved here, and Fleming says there are plenty of homes available for them.
An analysis of available homes priced $300,000 to $499,999 comparing Kingsport to similar cities in Tennessee and North Carolina illustrates that Kingsport has the largest volume. All well and good for folks moving here who can afford them, and they’re certainly welcome.
But what of those already living in the region who are being priced out of the market due to inflation and other factors? According to a new report from United Way, nearly half of Northeast Tennessee households are now living paycheck to paycheck, some residing with relatives or friends because they cannot afford to buy, or even rent.
The report focuses on people with jobs that pay $20 an hour or less in a category called ALICE, which stands for Asset-Limited Income-Constrained and Employed.
“It’s a great acronym to describe those who are above the poverty level but still really struggle paycheck to paycheck to get by,” said Danelle Glasscock, executive director of United Way of Greater Kingsport. “They’re only one emergency away from not being able to make ends meet.”
According to the 2023 ALICE report, 46% of Northeast Tennesseans have incomes below what is needed to survive in the modern economy. For a family of four, that’s an hourly wage of about $29.
“Seventy-five percent of our jobs in our community are in this ALICE category,” Glasscock said.
Data in the report has a two-year lag, so rents reported two years ago at $500 for one adult are now much higher. On top of inflation and higher costs for everything, “it’s especially hit these ALICE families hard for just the cost of groceries, the cost of gas, the cost of transportation,” said Glasscock.
For that family of four, household payments for a mortgage or rent cannot exceed $564 a month. But in the Kingsport-Bristol MSA, housing costs increased 97% between January 2019 and February 2023, from $159,600 to $314,950. Local rents have increased 50%.
According to a report from East Tennessee State called “The Northeast Tennessee Housing Crisis,” released in March, “Everyone’s rent is going up. People are trying to find cheaper places to live. But there aren’t any cheaper places to live.”
Don Fenley, a local housing market expert, does not expect rent to come down anytime soon. He said outside investors are buying up property and raising prices.
“As long as the demand is there, the landlords and the investors are going to look at maximizing their profits,” Fenley said.
More housing is being built at a rapid pace, but for too many it’s not affordable. The solution is to increase supply, returning median housing prices to an affordable level, a median price under $200,000, the report states. And solving the shortage will require 5,000 new units throughout Northeast Tennessee.
It’s not going to happen, at least anytime soon. Home builders are still dealing with high supply costs, and folks barely getting by need all the help they can get right now. Please support your local charities.