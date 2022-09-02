Job unhappiness is at a staggering all-time high, according to Gallup. But that depends on who you work for. In its just released “State of the Global Workplace: 2022” report, Gallup found that, along with dissatisfaction, “workers are experiencing staggering rates of both disengagement and unhappiness. Sixty percent of people reported being emotionally detached at work and 19% as being miserable. Only 33% reported feeling engaged — and that is even lower than 2020.”
In the U.S. specifically, Gallup said, 50% of workers reported feeling stressed at their jobs on a daily basis, 41% as being worried, 22% as sad and 18% as angry.
Angry? Then why not go where employees are content with their job and their employer? Places like Kingsport’s Eastman Chemical, or Johnson City’s East Tennessee State University. They are among America’s Best Employers says Forbes, which partnered with market research company Statista to compile the best places to work.
Says who? It’s the employees who were secretly asked to rate their employer.
Being on that list is nothing new for Eastman. It’s the third consecutive year that it was named among best-in-state employers by Forbes. And that’s saying something given the current state of the American workforce.
“Clearly, even as employers in the COVID era have focused on the idea of work-life balance, including more work from home flexibility, increased time off policies, and shorter work weeks, worker disengagement and unhappiness has persisted — and even grown,” Gallup says.
That’s because, as Gallup finds, “it’s not just the hours, work-life balance, or workplace location that leave workers dissatisfied. In fact, worker disengagement rises with remote work and four-day week workers, and stress levels rise for in-person and five-day week workers. So even as the nature of one’s working schedule and location is important to a worker’s happiness, it is not the entire story — workers are unhappy at home, at the office, working 30-hour work weeks and 60-hour work weeks.”
Against that backdrop Forbes surveyed 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Surveys were conducted anonymously, allowing participants to freely share their opinions.
Eastman employees appear content, and Mark Costa, board chair and CEO, is appreciative. “We’re excited to be included...” said Costa. “Eastman is a material innovation company, but more than that, we’re a widely diverse and inclusive people company. The fact that our people are the ones who ranked us highly and say they are willing to recommend Eastman to friends and family speaks volumes.”
“I’m deeply honored and continue to be proud of the innovative solutions Eastman people deliver every day,” Costa said.
Also on the list besides ETSU are other companies with local clients and customers including East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, the University of Tennessee, Home Depot, PetSmart, Regions Financial, UPS, Target, Best Buy, Publix, BAE Systems, TVA, Marriott and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.
High employee satisfaction at these companies verifies competent management, which is to be commended.