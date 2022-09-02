C222QP38002C

(Metro Creative Connection)

Job unhappiness is at a staggering all-time high, according to Gallup. But that depends on who you work for. In its just released “State of the Global Workplace: 2022” report, Gallup found that, along with dissatisfaction, “workers are experiencing staggering rates of both disengagement and unhappiness. Sixty percent of people reported being emotionally detached at work and 19% as being miserable. Only 33% reported feeling engaged — and that is even lower than 2020.”

In the U.S. specifically, Gallup said, 50% of workers reported feeling stressed at their jobs on a daily basis, 41% as being worried, 22% as sad and 18% as angry.

