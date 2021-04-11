Dwindling tax revenues, record unemployment and rising costs have left municipalities across the country with severe budget shortfalls. In response to COVID-19, counties and cities have cut spending, laid off workers and drawn down rainy day funds.
Not so in these parts, generally. Sullivan County and its cities present a stark contrast to regions hard hit by the pandemic:
• Last summer Kingsport was bracing for a major financial hit. Second-quarter sales tax collections were projected to be 40% lower, and for the entire fiscal year Kingsport officials were estimating a $5.5 million loss in revenue. But through a series of tough belt-tightening measures, the city began the current fiscal year with a balanced budget and no property tax increase.
• Sales tax revenues for the past eight months are up 6.7% compared to the same period last year. That equals growth of $2,634,782 into county and city coffers and is especially important because this report will be used by county officials as they move forward with development of a budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
• March home sales hit a six-month high while the average price in the inventory-starved region soared 23%, according to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors. “March was another month of record sales and price increases,” said NETAR President Kristi Baily.
• Don Fenley at Core Data reports the Tri-Cities labor market appears to be shaking off a tepid close to 2020 and the beginning of the new year. February’s local labor market reports, and the most current unemployment claims, paint a picture of a rebound. There were 1,700 more jobs than during January, and the unemployment rate dropped half a point. There were a little over 5,000 job openings being advertised.
The surge in home sales that began during the last half of 2020 continued increasing through the first quarter of this year, says NETAR. The market has evolved to one where multiple offers are becoming more common and buyer competition is increasing. The average sales price of a home last month was $43,230 more than in March last year. Homes are also selling faster than ever before, and for the first time there were fewer than 1,000 existing homes for sale at month’s end.
Revenue generated by businesses outside cities in Sullivan County is up nearly 18% for the past eight months, according to a report produced by the county’s Accounts and Budgets Office. Countywide, sales tax revenues returned to Sullivan County and its cities in March — collected by merchants in January — were up 16% compared to March 2020. Kingsport continues to produce the largest chunk of sales taxes generated within the county, but Bristol and areas outside any city experienced larger growth, year over year.
All of these factors — increased tax revenues, job creation, unemployment decreasing and record housing sales — demonstrate a vibrant local economy that is shaking off a bad year and setting an exciting pace for growth. We are fortunate to have done so well, thanks to political leadership and our individual effort and perseverance.
We have earned a pat on the back.