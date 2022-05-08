The University of Virginia announced that it will raise undergraduate tuition and fees by 4.7% next year and another 3.7% the year after that. The school cited inflation and salary increases for faculty and staff. Room and board charges will also each rise by about 4%.
But just 20 miles south of the Virginia state line, East Tennessee State University’s board of trustees has approved a zero percent tuition and fee increase for the 2022-23 academic year. Housing and meal plans will also remain at the current rate, and ETSU will not charge online fees for summer courses.
That ETSU is holding the line on tuition for the second time in three years is all the more noteworthy given that for several years enrollment has been flat or up only slightly.
“There’s absolutely going to be an increase in tuition and fees” in colleges and universities across the country, said Jim Hundrieser, vice president for consulting and business development at the National Association of College and University Business Officers.
According to The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education, because of “the higher cost of everything from energy to food, plus upward pressure on wages and benefits, several institutions have already announced tuition and fee hikes for next year as high as 4.7%, while also raising prices for meal plans and housing — which, at public four-year universities, are already higher than in-state tuition. Many other colleges will set their rates this month.”
“Some aren’t even waiting until the fall to raise their rates. Virginia Tech, for instance, increased meal plan costs by 9% this semester to help cover a pay raise for dining hall workers,” Hechinger reported.
According to U.S. News and World Report, college costs have been on a mostly upward trend for the past two decades. In addition to high tuition prices, paying for housing, food, transportation, books and other school-related fees can add thousands of dollars to college expenses.
“To cut costs and limit student debt, many families choose to send teens to in-state colleges. But data from the past 20 years shows that the average cost of tuition and fees for private and public national universities has risen significantly since 2001 for both in-state and out-of-state students. National universities are schools that are often research-oriented, as is ETSU.
Student Trustee Kara Gilliam applauded the ETSU board for not raising tuition and urged members to continue looking for ways to keep the cost of higher education in the region as low as possible.
“I think that, yes we are competitive and comparable in our tuition rates for across the state, but I do just think that nationwide, we have a problem where higher education is becoming less and less affordable,” Gilliam said.
ETSU’s in-state tuition is $9,259; out-of-state tuition is $27,406. That compares with UT at $13,264 for in-state tuition and $31,664 for out-of-state. Northeast State’s in-state tuition is $4,326; out-of-state, $16,902.
ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland acknowledges concern about the future financial state of the university due to inflation and said that it will be difficult for the university to continue to not increase tuition and fees in the future.
But for now, our local colleges and universities are competitive and holding the line in very tough times.