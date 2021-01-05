Kingsport’s Lincoln Elementary School is bursting with pride and with good reason. Though 77% of its 434 students come from low-income families, the school is rated above average and last year was chosen as a gold demonstration school by the University of Tennessee. Of more than 1,800 schools across the state each year, a small percentage meet criteria to be selected for this group.
“We are so proud of this recognition. This truly has been a team effort with every person at Lincoln working together to make our school a great place to be in every day,” Principal Suzanne Zahner said. “The entire staff here at Lincoln have worked tremendously hard over the past two years to really turn our school into ‘the best place in town.’ Our students are so proud of their school and all that they do every day to live up to our expectations of being respectful, responsible, trustworthy and safe.”
And while Lincoln is one of the most economically disadvantaged schools in the city district, says Lincoln parent Trey Darnell, it has a new accomplishment of which to boast. The district pledged $50,000 in public money for new playgrounds at some schools provided it’s matched through fundraising. Lincoln met that match in less than 100 days and in the middle of a pandemic.
The Lincoln Playground Project, chaired by Darnell under the auspices of the school’s Parent Teacher Organization, presented a check for more than $53,000 to the school system. Plans are to remove the old playground by spring break and have a new playground built and ready for use by the 2021–22 school year.
“Lincoln is an amazing, diverse school,” Darnell said, but “we knew we’d have to get creative if we were going to achieve that lofty goal. So we reached out to community partners.”
Lincoln celebrates its centennial next year. “Our school has a long and storied history,” Darnell added. “We decided to reach out to notable alumni. It was a unique angle that paid off — literally.”
PTO President Jessica Slaughter reached out to retired City Manager Jeff Fleming, a Lincoln alumnus.
“I was honored to be asked and amazed at the response,” Fleming said. “It dawned on me that many mayors, board of education members, city managers and business people who have shaped Kingsport as adults spent their formative years at Lincoln. We wanted to send a message to current Lincoln students that Kingsport’s future may be walking your halls right now.”
Business leaders, foundations, neighbors, parents, grandparents, friends, teachers and current students all came together for the love of Lincoln School, Darnell added.
“We even reached out to neighbors that didn’t currently have school-aged children as well as businesses and professional offices near the school,” Darnell said. “We wanted to emphasize our school zone, not tap all of the same citywide donors that everyone else asks all the time.”
Students were asked for their input on what they want on the playground. Zahner said some of the early sketches from students “are very close to what is actually being built. I can’t tell you how exciting it is for students to be involved from concept to fruition. It inspires them, cultivates hope, and impacts them in so many positive ways.”
The Lincoln playground is projected to be completed by August and, as Darnell said, will send a strong message to the students that what you dream and believe, you can achieve, lessons that they will take with them for a lifetime.