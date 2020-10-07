Handed $1.18 million in “free” money from the state’s federal COVID-19 grant, Hawkins County commissioners put it to good use.
The money, said Gov. Bill Lee, “will ease the burden on local governments as they work to meet infrastructure and safety obligations.” Funds could be used for road projects, technology upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades and public safety projects as well as funding one-time expenses related to COVID-19, including supply and equipment purchases, cleaning, emergency food and shelter programs.
Among other uses, Hawkins commissioners increased contributions to volunteer fire departments and emergency responders, funded two rebuilt ambulances, and extended water lines to families with contaminated wells. All well and good. But despite other pressing needs such as a failing emergency radio system upon which lives could depend, commissioners spent $123,000 of the grant to give county employees a $1,000 “COVID-19 hazardous pay bonus.”
Not all employees. Just full-time members of the sheriff’s department.
That action was taken Aug. 24, at the same meeting where commissioners approved the county’s budget, which provided for a 5% pay increase — not for all county employees, but only members of the sheriff’s department. That pay hike is justified. For years, the sheriff has complained about the cost of losing trained deputies to other departments in the region due to low pay.
But should a bonus have been given to some county employees and not others?
Some commissioners didn’t think so. Subsequently, the County Commission’s Budget Committee supported a resolution from Commissioner Tom Kern providing a $1,000 bonus to all other full-time county employees as well as $500 to part-time employees.
A total of 137 full-time employees and 38 part-time employees would receive the hazard bonus, the cost of which was estimated at $178,000.
That would consume what’s remaining of the COVID-19 grant and then some, requiring nearly $100,000 of unbudgeted county funds.
Commissioner Kern noted that all county employees have been impacted by the pandemic, not just the sheriff’s office.
“The biggest asset this county has is its employees,” Kern said. “I want to be very fair about it.”
Commissioner Larry Clonce countered that while county employees have done a great job during the pandemic, they didn’t do any more than the people working at Food City, or Walmart, or other employers. “We’ve got better use for this money,” Clonce said.
Indeed. It’s about the same amount of money as the county will need to replace the emergency radio system if the county gets a $250,000 Community Development Block Grant that would be applied toward the $425,000 cost.
As Commissioner Syble Vaughan-Trent noted, all county employees were paid during the COVID-19 crisis. “If they haven’t lost any income, why are we doing this? This money was not to be a bonus. It was to help out in areas that are needed.”
Following discussion, Kern withdrew his resolution, which was the right move. Though it may leave other county employees disgruntled, leaving “hazard” bonuses to those who encounter hazards in this crisis is the right standard.