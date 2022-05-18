Northeast Tennessee is steeped in history, though many may not know to what extent. Events that took place here had significant impact on the nation’s early development.
Some of those events included Daniel Boone’s Wilderness Trail, which began at Kingsport; creation of the Watauga Association at Elizabethton, which provided the basis for the state of Tennessee; and the march of the Overmountain Men from Sycamore Shoals. They defeated a force of loyalists at the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780, an event noted as a major turning point in the American Revolution.
Want to know more? More importantly, do you want your children to have a deeper understanding of the principles upon which America was founded? If so, a valuable lesson in American history is being offered next month, one which not only will educate your family but also entertain it.
“Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” will debut its 43rd season June 3 at the amphitheater beside the recreated Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. You’ll learn about historic figures in a play that takes place right where the events actually occurred — people like John Sevier, who went on to become the first governor of Tennessee, and the woman who legend says Sevier helped climb over the stockade at Fort Watauga as it was attacked by the Cherokee, Bonnie Kate Sorrell, who became Tennessee’s first, first lady.
The play includes John Carter and his son, Landon, both of whom are reflected in the Carter Mansion, the oldest frame house in the state. Another heroine in the play is Mary Patton, who learned the art of manufacturing gunpowder from her father. She provided the Overmountain Men 500 pounds of gunpowder for the march to Kings Mountain.
“Liberty!” is set in front of a full-scale replica of Fort Watauga, which was where the settlers took refuge during attacks by a faction of the Cherokee led by Chief Dragging Canoe.
It also served as the gathering place for the Overmountain Men who defeated Maj. Patrick Ferguson and his force of loyalists in 1780.
The play showcases those important days of early American history and demonstrates the life of pioneers in a frontier settlement. If you haven’t seen it, it is an opportunity not to be missed.
“Liberty!” runs June 3-4, June 10-11, June 16-18 and June 23-25. General admission tickets range from free for children 5 and under; $8 for students 6-17; $14 for seniors 55 and up; $19 for adults; and $10 for members of Friends of Sycamore Shoals, for veterans and first responders.
Performances begin nightly at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A concession stand opens at 7 p.m. Pre-performance activities start at 7:45 p.m. Online ticket sales are available at TheLibertyDrama.com or tickets can be purchased at the door until all seats are sold.
Thank you, organizers and actors, for returning “Liberty” for another season.