We share our community with some remarkable people, but most don’t know of them — people such as Lewis and Doris Dempsey Carson — until they read about them in the Times News.
Lewis grew up in Orangeburg, South Carolina. His engineering degree at Clemson was interrupted by World War II when he entered the Navy at 18 and trained as a gunner/radio operator aboard Navy Liberators. He returned to Clemson to earn both his bachelor’s degree in 1949 and the affections of Doris Louise Dempsey of Lexington, Massachusetts.
Doris was teaching nearby and became Lewis’ wife and cherished companion. A master’s degree in industrial engineering from Oklahoma State University led Lewis to a 32-year career at Eastman, from which he retired in 1983.
Doris was the youngest of six children, raised in Waltham and Lexington, Massachusetts. Her father, a beloved Boston Globe gardening columnist, agriculturalist and early advocate of Victory Gardens, had known her mother from childhood. Despite the Depression, the household was busy and happy. One high point was a family trip across the country in 1941 in a Ford Woody, an unusual accomplishment for the time.
Doris grew up on the homestead of Capt. John Parker, leader of the Lexington Minutemen, attended Blue Mountain College in Mississippi, and while teaching at Anderson College in South Carolina met Lewis through a blind date. Their accomplishments since are amazing, including a life of abundant travel.
When her children reached school age, Doris got a teaching degree and began teaching in Kingsport schools.
The couple and their children embarked on cross-country trips. Their love of travel and giving back bloomed upon Lewis’ early retirement from Eastman. They indulged their love for nature, flowers, birds and hiking, driving multiple times to Alaska and Central America.
They were the first couple to hike over the 40 peaks over 6,000 feet in the Southern Appalachian mountains. They traveled to at least 35 countries, including volunteer service for Earthtrust to work with leatherback turtles in Costa Rica, penguins in South Africa, fish eagles in Kenya, and at their most beloved location, counting albatross on Midway Island.
They loved to help others, including building Habitat houses both locally and in Nicaragua and serving as volunteer teachers in China and Russia. Their spiritual home and social center was Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, where Doris served as an elder, Sunday school teacher, choir member and many other activities, and Lewis fostered many lifelong friendships while serving as deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher, food pantry bagger, and Habitat for Humanity enthusiast. Doris also served Holston Presbytery Synod as its first female moderator and was a member of the Board of Trustees of Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk.
We did not have the pleasure of knowing Doris or Lewis. We learned of their life’s work from this newspaper — the obituary section.
Lewis passed Nov. 22, 2018, on Thanksgiving Day, and Doris Jan. 5 at Asbury Place Retirement Home. Her obituary appeared last week and caught our attention for her and Lewis’ accomplishments.
Their many friends knew of this exceptional couple, and now so do we. We only wish it had been while they lived among us so that we also could have admired them and praised their lives of fulfillment and giving back. What an amazing couple. The world is poorer without them.