What makes a championship team? As the worldwide leader in sports leadership development, the Janssen Sports Leadership Center cites six key components: credible leaders, a clear and compelling vision, core values, standards of behavior, committed and unified team members, and aligned systems and processes designed to develop, reinforce and sustain the culture.
We would add team support, the kind of support that built last year for the Kingsport Axmen as they overcame a year off in 2021 due to threats made by a player to his teammates. And of course, most important is the coaching.
Last year the reorganized Axmen returned to the Appalachian League guided by Coach Mike Guinn. Usually, a new team has little chance for success in its first year, but Kingsport won the Appy League championship, beating the Burlington Sock Puppets 5-2 in the championship game.
“It really is special, and I can’t begin to say how special it really is,” Guinn said. “It really is different. Sometimes — with these older boys — it’s hard to get them together to win in such a short amount of time. We did it, though, and it is very special.”
Guinn, also the head coach at Pigeon Forge High School, was chosen as the Appy League’s Coach of the Year.
“Mike did an amazing job leading our team all year long, which resulted in a championship,” former Axmen General Manager Logan Davis said.
The Axmen won their first eight games and went 19-7 in home games. They won the West Division by seven games and had six players selected to play in the league’s all-star game.
“Not only did Mike help these guys develop on the field, he helped them develop as young men off the field as well, which is all the more reason Mike is deserving of this honor,” Davis said.
Guinn is back this year to guide the Axmen in defending their title, Kingsport’s first since the K-Mets won in 1995.
“I love competition and the discipline it takes to learn to prepare to consistently compete at a high level,” Guinn said. “Baseball is a game that builds toughness and resilience through failure and improvement. Playing a small role in seeing young men grow athletically and personally is something I am very proud of.”
The Axmen have promoted Jarrod Bowen to general manager for the coming season. A Kingsport native, Bowen was assistant general manager.
Kingsport opens the season on the road June 6 at the Elizabethton River Riders. The home opener at Hunter Wright Stadium is June 7 as the Axmen host Elizabethton.
It’s going to be a tough season for the Axmen as they work hard to keep Kingsport a championship city, and they need your help. For ticket information visit axmenbaseball.com or call 423-224-2626.
The Appalachian League is about to enter its third year as a summer wooden bat league for college players, and there’s no beating the entertainment it will provide. Don’t miss out.