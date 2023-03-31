What makes a championship team? As the worldwide leader in sports leadership development, the Janssen Sports Leadership Center cites six key components: credible leaders, a clear and compelling vision, core values, standards of behavior, committed and unified team members, and aligned systems and processes designed to develop, reinforce and sustain the culture.

We would add team support, the kind of support that built last year for the Kingsport Axmen as they overcame a year off in 2021 due to threats made by a player to his teammates. And of course, most important is the coaching.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you