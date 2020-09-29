With chilly mornings comes recognition that Christmas is but a dozen or so weeks away when we not only celebrate the birth of Christ, but reach out to those in need. Everyone needs a little help sometimes, and if life has given you blessings, there is no greater reward than sharing them.
To that end we use this space at this time of year to remind you how you can help with efforts such as Of One Accord Ministry’s Christmas for the Children, aimed to make Christmas a little bit brighter for underprivileged children in Hawkins County.
Some 145 motorcycle riders participated in the ministry’s recent toy run, raising $1,600 for this program. But more help is needed due to the number of riders being down because of the pandemic. The toy run is the only fundraiser of the year for Christmas for the Children, which last year served 1,250 children at an estimated cost of $20,000.
“But we had about 250 Christmas backpacks filled with gifts that showed up as donations last year, and that allowed us to serve an extra number with backpacks. We’re anticipating the same number of children this year,” said ministry director Sheldon Livesay. The program also distributed 1,200 family Christmas food boxes last year, and that number is expected to be the same or more in 2020.
Under normal circumstances, the ministry, as well as various churches and organizations, host parties for groups of children where they receive a meal, live entertainment and then they receive their gifts. This year the parties will be optional, depending on what the sponsoring church or organization feels comfortable doing.
“It will probably affect some of them,” Livesay said. “Last year we had 38 parties, and we’re going to be working with several churches and organizations that sponsor these parties. The churches and groups that want to have parties this year will try to practice safety. We’ll try to do all their parties at a church location, but if they’re not willing to (host a party), we will still give the gifts out.
“We’ve just got to modify the way that we do it. We don’t know all of the answers to that yet because we’ve never been there before, but we’ll have to improvise a little bit, I’m thinking.”
Registration for CFTC begins Oct. 5, and takes place on Monday through Thursday at the CFTC office located on Main Street in downtown Rogersville, directly across the street from the Shepherd Center, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Church Hill Medical Mission in the Church Hill Shopping Center off of Highway 11-W.
The deadline to register a child for CFTC is Nov. 19. The goal is not to take Christmas programs away from any church or organization, but to help coordinate names, eliminate duplication of services to one family, and ensure every needy family is served. For more information, contact Of One Accord at (423) 921-8044.
Anyone who wishes to contribute to CFTC can drop off a check made out to “Christmas for the Children” at any of the ministry’s locations.
You may also mail a donation to Of One Accord Ministry, P.O. Box 207, Rogersville, TN 37857.
The ministry website (www.ofoneaccordministry.org) also has a donation page where contributions can be made specifically for the CFTC program.